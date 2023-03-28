The history of the Vietnam War will receive renewed national attention as Wednesday, March 29, marks the 50th anniversary of the last U.S. combat troops leaving that country in Southeast Asia.

However, memories of Vietnam are never far from the thoughts of the veterans who were deployed there more than five decades ago.

"Vietnam is in my mind everyday," said Jack Little of Mattoon, who served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. During interviews with the newspaper this week, he and fellow Vietnam veteran Michael Neal of Charleston reflected on their service.

Little, who grew up in Lerna, was working at a Texaco station in Mattoon when he was drafted in July 1969. He ended up serving in Vietnam for a total of 14 months, the first few months of which were spent with the 1st Infantry Division. Little said he found that he enjoyed sitting in the door of his unit's transport helicopter with his legs dangling out when they were inflight.

"I took a lot of pictures from the helicopter flying over villages or over the river," Little said. Something the young infantryman did not enjoy was the sound of the helicopters fading away into the distance after dropping his unit off in the jungle. Little said he sought to be a door gunner on a helicopter, but was prevented by his poor eyesight. "I thought, 'I have to get out of the field.'"

Neal, who grew up in Decatur, said he was working for the Wabash Railroad when he and two friends, Glen Martin and Tim Tish, faced the prospect of being drafted. He said they subsequently decided to take a two-year enlistment offer from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1967 without considering that this would involve then being shipped from basic training almost immediately to Vietnam.

The Charleston veteran said he was was assigned to logistics, while Martin became an infantryman and Tish became a mortarman.

Neal said he soon came under fire for the first time while on perimeter patrol. He tried to seek shelter in a sand bag-lined bunker as rockets rained down, but found that he could not get through the door. Neal said he then realized that he was holding his rifle horizontally across his chest and it was too wide to fit through the entrance that way.

"I was panicked," Neal explained. He added that fear was ever present for him and fellow military service members in Vietnam. "I was scared plenty."

After the 1st Infantry Division was sent home, Little said he was reassigned to the Americal Division/23rd Infantry Division because he still had time left on his deployment. He said the reassignment did have the benefit of him being posted to the headquarters company for perimeter security.

Little said he, like other service members, was exposes to the U.S. military's Agent Orange chemical defoliant during his time in Vietnam. Little asked an old sergeant once about what the airplanes were spraying and was told, "Don't worry about it. It's not going to hurt you." Little said he was afflicted by prostate cancer and melanoma later in life due to this exposure.

'I have been very fortunate that has been it so far," Little said, adding that many other veterans have not been so fortunate.

Neal said he was at the logistics base camp in his bunk when he read a letter from home saying that his friend and fellow Marine, Martin, had been killed in Vietnam. Neal said he was shocked to hear this news and know that people back in Decatur heard about his friend's death before he did.

"I sat there and cried like a baby," Neal recalled. He later found out that Martin died in a Jeep accident in Vietnam.

As Neal's deployment started to wind down, he was able to stay in contact with Tish. Neal said Tish was discharged first and agreed to wait for him in Los Angeles. Neal said he was discharged in April 1969 and then spent three to four weeks hanging out with his hometown friend and fellow veteran before returning to Decatur.

"We took the time to hash out things," Neal said, adding that this experience helped ease him back into civilian life. He later met his future wife, Carla Snow, while attending Lake Land College in Mattoon on the G.I. Bill.

Little said he returned home to Mattoon on Feb. 14, 1971 (Valentine's Day) after experiencing hostile comments and indifference from some travelers along the way, which was a common experience for service members returning from Vietnam. Little said he he didn't want to think or talk about his service for a long time.

The Mattoon resident said he later began mulling over memories of a wounded comrade, nicknamed "Omaha," that he had helped place in a helicopter. He never knew if "Omaha" made it. Little said his wife, Jan, suggested he try to contact him, so he did with the assistance of a helpful Nebraskan telephone operator in 2005.

Since then, Little said he also has connected with other veterans from the 1st Infantry Division. Little said he now actively keeps a lookout for other Vietnam veterans so he can exchange a now commonplace greeting with them.

"It is all over the place, 'welcome home,'" Little said.