MATTOON — A local World War I hero who died young after returning home has received a new gravestone in time for Memorial Day.

Family of U.S. Army Pfc. Lewis C. Mayhew recently arranged to have a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs-issued stone replace the weathered marker at his grave in Zion Hill Cemetery in Paradise Township, where he grew up in southwest Coles County.

Great-great-niece Linda Mayhew of Urbana said the old gravestone had shifted over the century since the young veteran's death in automobile crash in 1920.

"The marker reclined at a 45-degree angle from the ground. The sandstone surface had eroded from the freezing and thawing of Illinois winters and the baking heat of a hundred summers," she said. Seeing the condition of this gravestone prompted her brother, Neoga native Donald Mayhew II, to seek a new stone to help preserve their great-great-uncle's memory.

Lewis Mayhew was raised on his family's farm near Etna. Both parents died when he was young, including his father passing away in March 1916. Lewis Mayhew was 18 when he enlisted on June 16, 1916 with the Fourth Illinois Infantry. After being posted in Texas for more than a year, he sailed for France in May 1918 with the 130th Infantry.

Linda Mayhew said her great-great-uncle recounted his service with the American Expeditionary Forces in Europe in letters to the family. She noted that a letter to his sister, Lucille Nichols, was printed on March 3, 1919 in the Daily Journal Gazette.

"Sent from Giesdorff, Luxemburg, Lewis tells of explosive shells and gassing in the trenches," Linda Mayhew said. "Some of his friends were wounded, shell shocked and killed in trench warfare along the Meuse River, Argonne Forest and the Verdun front. There were many close calls."

The young infantryman wrote that his bed was "all torn up" by shrapnel while he was fortunately away. Lewis Mayhew also wrote that he "couldn't keep track of dates, days, weeks or months or anything but those big shells."

After the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, Lewis Mayhew returned home to Paradise Township in 1919. He soon moved with his sister, Lucille, to Detroit.

Linda Mayhew said the fatal crash occurred on Aug. 5, 1920 while the young veteran and his brother-in-law, Eugene Nichols, were driving northeast of Paris in Edgar County on a family trip. They were riding in Nichols' Cleveland Six car on rough rural roads, still called paths.

"Ascending a steep hill and crossing a bridge, Lewis, the driver, lost control of the vehicle, which 'turned turtle,' landing upside down in a 12-20-foot-deep ditch," Linda Mayhew said. "Neighboring farmers heard the car's horn, ran to the accident site and extricated the two men from the wrecked vehicle. Nichols sustained no serious injuries, but Lewis had died instantly of a broken neck."

The death of Lewis Mayhew was covered on the front page of the Daily Journal Gazette. He was buried at Zion Hill next to his father and mother, R.T. and Martha Corder Mayhew, and other family. His grave is along the north side of a gravel lane just east of the southeast corner of Zion Hill United Methodist Church.

Donald Mayhew, who now lives in Davenport, Iowa, said he felt compelled to take action after seeing that the old gravestone was askew, and covered in moss and lichen. He said his great-great-uncle died young, at age 23, with no heirs, so there is no close family locally to take care of his gravesite.

Subsequently, he contacted Veterans Affairs about furnishing a replacement gravestone and Adams Memorials in Coles County about setting this stone.

"I thought this was the least I could do," Donald Mayhew said of his World War I veteran uncle. The family hopes to hold a dedication service in the near future for the new gravestone.

