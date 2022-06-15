Cycle into History bike ride planned in Mattoon

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library Local History Center's second Cycle into History on Saturday, June 18, aims to combine a slow-paced bicycle ride with a fun look back at the yesteryear.

The ride is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the library, 1600 Charleston Ave., and take participants on a 90-minute, 5-mile route. Riders will make frequent stops along the way, pausing to hear stories from history center volunteer curator Chris Suerdieck and fellow participants about significant places to Mattoon's past.

“People who visit the history center often have good memories of a place they or a family member worked, a place where they hung out, a certain event or just smile about a favorite Mattoon memory,” Suerdieck said in a press release. “This ride takes participants for a first-hand look at some of the places discussed in those personal memories and other sites important to Mattoon development. The format allows people to enjoy each other’s stories in an engaging, relaxing way.”

Suerdieck will lead this year’s ride as it goes east along Broadway Avenue and covers the eastern part of Mattoon. This year's ride will include stops related to the Big Four roundhouse, downtown theaters, Meadow Gold dairy, Atlas Diesel plant, the Odd Fellow Home, historic homes on Wabash Avenue, and points of interest in between. The first ride focused on northwest Mattoon.

The six-room history center in the library basement will be open after the ride. The center has a variety of storyboards and related items that trace Mattoon’s heritage, including a recently opened Civil War display. The center has been developed during the last five years. It features Suerdieck’s original and ongoing research, with library archives and memorabilia contributed by him and others. The library has supported the efforts by making available and remodeling the space to facilitate professional layout and easy access.

