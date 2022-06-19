Cycle into History gives new insight on old Mattoon sights

MATTOON — A second-floor showroom for Chevrolets, a neighborhood dotted with mom-and-pop dairies, and a lively bandstand in the city's first park are sights that were once part of life in Mattoon.

Those sights are long gone but not forgotten. The Mattoon Public Library's growing Local History Center has been accumulating information, artifacts and images related to those places and many others from the community's past.

Volunteer curator Chris Suerdieck took stories from the history center's archives on the road Saturday morning for the second annual Cycle into History bicycle tour. This year, he took approximately 40 cyclists on a tour of eastern Mattoon, starting along Broadway Avenue downtown.

There, Suerdieck called the riders' attention to the building at 1412 Broadway Ave. that is currently home to the Thai Noodle restaurant but once housed the Kizer Motor Co. dealership. He said owner George Kizer sold Chevrolets, Cadillacs and more from his dealership, offering service bays on the first floor and a showroom served by an elevator on the second floor.

"You could see the headlights of the cars through the windows of the showroom on the second floor," Suerdieck said of a photograph at the history center. He noted that the upper level of the 1412 Broadway building is still adorned with a "mad driver" concrete casting image of a steering wheel gripped by a man resembling Frankenstein's monster.

Suerdieck also pointed out the former locations of several dairies, including the Meadow Gold Dairy site at 14th Street and Broadway Avenue (demolished many years ago to make way for new businesses) and the Paul Daily Dairy at the northeast corner of Richmond Avenue and 13th Street (currently a vacant garage across from the Salvation Army).

There were five different dairies at a time operating in Mattoon in the 1920s-1940s and a total of more than 35 over the decades, Suerdieck said. He added that the need for local milk production decreased with the advent of modern pasteurization, refrigeration and transportation for dairy products.

Around the corner from the Salvation Army, the tour made a stop at Allison-Cunningham Park at the northwest corner of Champaign Avenue and 12th Street. Suerdieck said early Mattoon developers John Allison, James Cunningham and John Cunningham donated this block of land to the city in 1858 for use as a park.

In response to a question from cyclist David Alms, Suerdieck said the U.S. government ceded railroads a square mile of land for every mile of track built. He said the railroads then sold this land to raise money for their expansions, which was how the park's namesakes acquired their Mattoon land. He said available land in Mattoon was marked with pegs when the city was platted in 1855.

"All the pegs as far as the eye could see is how Mattoon got the nickname 'Peg Town,'" Suerdieck said.

Alms said he enjoyed learning information like this about Mattoon's past during the Cycle into History tour, which also included the Roundhouse Complex youth sports area that has been developed on former east-west railroad land in Mattoon.

"I am quite interested in Mattoon history, so this just adds more to it," Alms said, adding that he appreciates the work that Suerdieck has done at the history center. "What he offers there is invaluable, it really is."

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

