MATTOON — The third annual Cycle into History bike tour on Saturday, June 24, is set to feature several kit homes purchased from Sears, Roebuck and Co. and other retailers.

The free bike ride is organized by the Local History Center at the Mattoon Public Library, 1600 Charleston Ave., where the ride is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. downtown. The center's volunteer curator, Chris Suerdieck, will lead this tour through various residential neighborhoods where kit homes are located.

"The slow paced 90-minute ride will trace a number of existing buildings and long-gone places that marked Mattoon's growth," Suerdieck said. "We will stop frequently and share stories of our town's development."

Participating cyclists will conclude their ride at the library, where the six-room Local History Center in the building's lower level will be open for visits. The center has a variety of storyboards and related items that trace Mattoon’s heritage, including a Civil War display.

