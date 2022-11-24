 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Early baseball history talk set Saturday at Lincoln Log Cabin

  • 0

Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs, has officially been designated as a National Historic Landmark. National Historic Landmark sites are those that are “nationally significant in American history and culture”. This recognizes the significant role the ballpark has played in the city of Chicago and the history of professional sports, U.S. Department of the Interior. The stadium, which was built in 1914, is the second-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. The oldest is Fenway Park, which became a National Historic Landmark in 2012. Wrigley Field is a special place in the hearts of generations of fans, Tom Ricketts, Chicago Cubs Executive Chairman

LERNA — Presentations about the early history of baseball in Illinois and about playing vintage baseball today are set for Saturday at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.

Charleston Tourism/Special Events Supervisor Lori Henderson said professor Robert Sampson will discuss his research for his forthcoming book, “Ballists, Dead Beats, and Muffins: Inside Early Baseball in Illinois,” at 1 p.m. in the site's visitor center.

Henderson said Sampson's presentation, "The End of the Gentleman’s Game: Early Baseball’s Growth and Collapse in Illinois," will provide an activity for families gathering together for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The presentation description reports that baseball in its early years was a game played with hard balls caught with no gloves, where teams ran up double-digit scores and inept players willingly adopted the label “muffins.”

"Between 1865 and 1868, it swept over Illinois as quickly, but less fatally, than cholera, attracting hundreds of spectators, men and women, to playing fields carved out roughly on vacant lots. Holding it together during those years were customs and rituals, including elaborate meals and pre and post-game entertainment for visiting teams, cheering an opponent’s good play and absolutely no questioning of the umpire, all designed to cool the competitive spirit."

Sampson's presentation will be followed by Michael Griffin, captain of the Summit Station Signalmen Vintage Base Ball Club, discussing the technical aspects of playing vintage baseball today. Griffin also is a member of the Vintage Base Ball Association.

"We recreate the game of base ball (two words then) as it was played in 1860 and present it to the public in a non-competitive, educational, and entertaining manner," Griffin said. "I am attempting to bring vintage base ball to Charleston and start a new club based at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site. I am in the opening stages of recruiting players/actors."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Home Church and Villas of Holly Brook partner to feed community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News