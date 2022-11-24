Early baseball history talk set Saturday at Lincoln Log Cabin

Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs, has officially been designated as a National Historic Landmark. National Historic Landmark sites are those that are “nationally significant in American history and culture”. This recognizes the significant role the ballpark has played in the city of Chicago and the history of professional sports, U.S. Department of the Interior. The stadium, which was built in 1914, is the second-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. The oldest is Fenway Park, which became a National Historic Landmark in 2012. Wrigley Field is a special place in the hearts of generations of fans, Tom Ricketts, Chicago Cubs Executive Chairman
LERNA — Presentations about the
early history of baseball in Illinois and about playing vintage baseball today are set for Saturday at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.
Charleston Tourism/Special Events Supervisor Lori Henderson said professor Robert Sampson will discuss his research for his forthcoming book, “Ballists, Dead Beats, and Muffins: Inside Early Baseball in Illinois,” at 1 p.m. in the site's visitor center.
Henderson said Sampson's presentation, "The End of the Gentleman’s Game: Early Baseball’s Growth and Collapse in Illinois," will provide an activity for families gathering together for the long Thanksgiving weekend.
The presentation description reports that baseball in its early years was a game played with hard balls caught with no gloves, where teams ran up double-digit scores and inept players willingly adopted the label “muffins.”
"Between 1865 and 1868, it swept over Illinois as quickly, but less fatally, than cholera, attracting hundreds of spectators, men and women, to playing fields carved out roughly on vacant lots. Holding it together during those years were customs and rituals, including elaborate meals and pre and post-game entertainment for visiting teams, cheering an opponent’s good play and absolutely no questioning of the umpire, all designed to cool the competitive spirit."
Sampson's presentation will be followed by Michael Griffin, captain of the Summit Station Signalmen Vintage Base Ball Club, discussing the technical aspects of playing vintage baseball today. Griffin also is a member of the Vintage Base Ball Association.
"We recreate the game of base ball (two words then) as it was played in 1860 and present it to the public in a non-competitive, educational, and entertaining manner," Griffin said. "I am attempting to bring vintage base ball to Charleston and start a new club based at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site. I am in the opening stages of recruiting players/actors."
Cities with the oldest baseball franchises
The Major League Baseball season is in full swing again. With the NFL season still months away and the NBA and NHL playoffs just concluded, the MLB dominates the summertime calendar for fans of the “Big Four” professional sports leagues.
While baseball has the summer months to itself, in recent years sports pundits have noted signs that overall interest in the game is in decline. These commentators often cite
declining television ratings for national broadcasts as a signal of baseball’s receding position in American life. By this measure, baseball pales in comparison to the NFL’s ratings dominance and the NBA’s growing popularity with younger viewers.
But worries about baseball’s status as the national pastime miss the fact that baseball remains highly popular in local markets. MLB has far higher
total in-person attendance than any other sports league due to its longer season, regularly drawing more than 70 million fans per year, and it remains a strong draw for regional TV broadcasts. Perhaps more importantly, baseball’s long history as the oldest professional sport in the U.S. has made MLB franchises an important part of many U.S. cities’ social and cultural life. In baseball-obsessed places like Boston or St. Louis, the local team and the town can feel nearly synonymous.
Most active teams have stayed put over the nearly 150 years of professional baseball
Professional baseball in the U.S. dates back nearly 150 years, to the founding of the National League in 1876. Many major cities in the U.S. have hosted one or more franchises for much of that span, and teams that are founded in one city have tended to stay there. Of the MLB’s 30 active teams, more than two-thirds originated in the city where they now play. And even the group of franchises that have relocated include teams with long histories in their current markets, like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.
16 of the 30 active MLB franchises are at least 120 years old
The deep ties between baseball franchises and the cities that host them are also a product of how long teams have been around. More than half of the MLB’s active franchises have existed for more than 120 years, whether in their current market or elsewhere, and only six teams are less than 50 years old. In total, nine U.S. cities host a franchise that is both more than a century old and has remained in the same location since its founding.
To find the cities with the oldest baseball franchises, researchers at
HotDog.com ranked U.S. and Canadian cities according to the age of each location’s active professional baseball franchises. All professional baseball seasons since the founding of the National League in 1876 through 2022 were considered. In the event of a tie, the location with the franchise that has accumulated more years in its current city was ranked higher. Further ties were broken by total games played, and then all-time winning percentage. The data was sourced from baseball-reference.com.
Here are the cities with the oldest baseball franchises.
15. Oakland, CA
Franchise age (years): 122 Team: Oakland Athletics Year established: 1901 (Philadelphia Athletics) Years in current city: 55
14. Minneapolis, MN
Franchise age (years): 122 Team: Minnesota Twins Year established: 1901 (Washington Senators) Years in current city: 62
13. Baltimore, MD
Franchise age (years): 122 Team: Baltimore Orioles Year established: 1901 (Milwaukee Brewers) Years in current city: 69
12. Boston, MA
Franchise age (years): 122 Team: Boston Red Sox Year established: 1901 (Boston Americans) Years in current city: 122
11. Chicago, IL
Franchise age (years): 122 Team: Chicago White Sox Year established: 1901 (Chicago White Sox) Years in current city: 122
10. Cleveland, OH
Franchise age (years): 122 Team: Cleveland Guardians Year established: 1901 (Cleveland Blues) Years in current city: 122
9. Detroit, MI
Franchise age (years): 122 Team: Detroit Tigers Year established: 1901 (Detroit Tigers) Years in current city: 122
8. Los Angeles, CA
Franchise age (years): 139 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Year established: 1884 (Brooklyn Atlantics) Years in current city: 65
7. San Francisco, CA
Franchise age (years): 140 Team: San Francisco Giants Year established: 1883 (New York Gothams) Years in current city: 65
6. Philadelphia, PA
Franchise age (years): 140 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Year established: 1883 (Philadelphia Quakers) Years in current city: 140
5. Pittsburgh, PA
Franchise age (years): 141 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Year established: 1882 (Pittsburgh Alleghenys) Years in current city: 141
4. Cincinnati, OH
Franchise age (years): 141 Team: Cincinnati Reds Year established: 1882 (Cincinnati Red Stockings) Years in current city: 141
3. St. Louis, MO
Franchise age (years): 141 Team: St. Louis Cardinals Year established: 1882 (St. Louis Brown Stockings) Years in current city: 141
2. Atlanta, GA
Franchise age (years): 147 Team: Atlanta Braves Year established: 1876 (Boston Red Stockings) Years in current city: 57
1. Chicago, IL
Franchise age (years): 147 Team: Chicago Cubs Year established: 1876 (Chicago White Stockings) Years in current city: 147
