Eastern Illinois University honors alum killed in World War I

CHARLESTON — Three memorials on the campus of Eastern Illinois University honor Eastern graduate Martin “Otto” Schahrer, who was killed in action 102 years ago this month in France during the First World War.
Born on Feb. 27, 1894, to a farm family in Richland County, Illinois, Schahrer moved to Charleston with his two sisters in 1913 and enrolled as a student in the Eastern Illinois State Normal School. He was an exceptionally bright student, a fine athlete, and was quite popular across campus. Schahrer played basketball and, although weighing only 140 pounds, played on the school’s football team as a tackle and end. He was elected captain of the team for the 1916 season and under his leadership the team assembled a record of four wins and three losses, including a victory over Illinois Wesleyan in which Schahrer was credited with tackling hard. Legendary Eastern coach Charles Lantz later called him “one of the finest men I have ever coached.”
Off the sports field, Schahrer was president of his class in his junior and senior year and had a role in “The Man from Home,” the senior class play in 1917. He played the role of Manano. Schahrer made an impression on many of his fellow students, with William “Mack” Moore of the class of 1918 calling him “just a swell fellow. Everyone who knew him liked him.” Another student said, “anything good you could think to say of Martin would be true.”
Schahrer graduated from the Normal School in 1917 and was planning to start a teaching position he had obtained in Effingham. However, the United States had entered the First World War in April 1917 and Schahrer chose to pass on the teaching job and enlist in the army. He was one of the first volunteers from Coles County to go, leaving with 11 others for Camp Taylor in Kentucky on September 5, 1917 after the town had given them a dinner and a send-off. On his departure he received several gifts, including a wrist watch from the school’s janitors.
In three letters written to the Normal School’s newspaper that he addressed to his “pals,” Schahrer recounted his adventures at Camp Taylor, including winning a boxing match over a much bigger opponent from Indiana. He said he would be glad to hear from his friends at the school and wrote, “we’re going to lick the Kaiser, just like the boys at home did Illinois College.” While in the army, Schahrer used his Normal School training as he helped illiterate soldiers by teaching them to read and write. After being transferred to Georgia, Schahrer shipped out to France.
Schahrer was in France for several months and in a letter home on August 27, 1918 wrote that he had not yet been up to the trenches and did not expect to do so for some time yet. Serving in Company I, 6th Regiment with the rank of corporal, Schahrer moved forward into the frontlines and took part in the attack in the St. Mihiel sector that took place on September 14-15, 1918. He came through the first day and was said to have led his squad ably. On the second day of the offensive, Schahrer was struck and killed by a German artillery shell. Although, he was initially listed as missing in action – a telegram to his sister Emma on October 21, 1918 reported that status – his death was later confirmed. Schahrer is buried at the St. Mihiel American Cemetery and Memorial in France.
In December 1918 the Normal School newspaper suggested the athletic field be named in Schahrer’s honor as “it is fitting that the finest athletic field in the state should be named in honor of one of the finest men that ever attended [the] Normal School.” The suggestion was acted upon and at the annual homecoming on November 8, 1919, the sports field was formally dedicated in his honor and renamed Schahrer Field. A large memorial stone was placed near the entrance to the field. It remained Schahrer Field until 1948 when, with the campus expansion, the sports field was moved to make way for the construction of Booth Library.
The memorial stone with a plaque that had been placed at the entrance to the athletic field was moved twice and is currently just off the sidewalk outside the northwest corner of the library on Eastern’s campus. Other memorials at EIU in his honor are the Schahrer Gates on Fourth Street and the Schahrer Room in the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union.
PHOTOS: The Eastern Illinois University campus through the years
Bradley Tolppanen is a professor of Library Services at Eastern Illinois University
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!