Eastern Illinois University honors alum killed in World War I

Schahrer graduated from the Normal School in 1917 and was planning to start a teaching position he had obtained in Effingham. However, the United States had entered the First World War in April 1917 and Schahrer chose to pass on the teaching job and enlist in the army. He was one of the first volunteers from Coles County to go, leaving with 11 others for Camp Taylor in Kentucky on September 5, 1917 after the town had given them a dinner and a send-off. On his departure he received several gifts, including a wrist watch from the school’s janitors.

In three letters written to the Normal School’s newspaper that he addressed to his “pals,” Schahrer recounted his adventures at Camp Taylor, including winning a boxing match over a much bigger opponent from Indiana. He said he would be glad to hear from his friends at the school and wrote, “we’re going to lick the Kaiser, just like the boys at home did Illinois College.” While in the army, Schahrer used his Normal School training as he helped illiterate soldiers by teaching them to read and write. After being transferred to Georgia, Schahrer shipped out to France.