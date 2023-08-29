CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University will host BSR 2023, its annual Black Student Reunion, with a variety of events on campus and in the community.

The event, set for Friday, Sept. 1 though Sunday, Sept. 3, will support scholarships for EIU students.

Friday, Sept. 1

• Welcome reception/old school social with a BSR happy hour and silent auction from 7 p.m. to midnight at U-Hotel, located at 920 W. Lincoln Ave. in Charleston. Co-sponsored by EIU’s Alumni Services.

Saturday, Sept. 2

• Coffee and Conversation —”State of the Black Student”; 10 to 11 a.m. in the Charleston/Mattoon Rooms of the MLK, Jr. University Union.

• College of Education Conversation featuring EIU teachers, counselors, assistant principals, principals and superintendents from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Effingham Room of the MLK, Jr. University Union.

• EIU Ancestral Walk (African American Tour) from 11 a.m. to noon beginning in the Circle Drive on the east side of Old Main.

• Ultimate Day Party/Pop-Up Shops in EIU’s Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in EIU’s Cultural Center, located on 7th Street directly east of Old Main.

• Step Show from 7 to 9 p.m. in McAfee Gymnasium.

• Wakanda “White” Party (Step Show After Party) from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the University Ballroom.

• Grown Folks Party (25 and Older), 9 p.m. to midnight at U-Hotel.

Sunday, Sept. 3

• Gospel Brunch; 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Grand Ballroom of the MLK, Jr. University Union.

• The BSR 2023 group picture at 12:30 p.m. on the steps outside Doudna. Participants are encouraged to wear their BSR T-shirts.

For more information about EIU’s BSR 2023 event, visit eiu.edu/oiae/bsr.php