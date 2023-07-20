CHARLESTON — After a year of work, the Coles County Courthouse has 384 new energy-efficient and historically accurate windows.

The new windows replaced faulty windows which officials said leaked, didn’t properly shut, no longer opened, were cracked and presented a host of other issues.

The over $3 million window replacement project, funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds and the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation, began last summer.

The windows that were replaced were not original to the building. Those window were replaced in the 1960s, but with ones that were not historically accurate to the building.

The new windows are accurate to the building and architecture. And the company that installed the windows added a wooden frame on the inside of the windows and painted it to match the remaining original wood window sills.

“We’re here to celebrate the latest major courthouse repair project and to recognize the efforts of our county officials both past and present,” Circuit Court Judge Mitchell Shick said during a ceremony Thursday.

Shick's presentation included some of the building's history.

The courthouse was built in 1835, five years after Coles County was established. It cost $5,000 to build.

Additions were made in 1858 and 1866 to each side of the courthouse for needed offices.

In the late 1890s, the last major expansion too place, giving the courthouse the appearance it has today. This expansion cost $100,000.

Following the event at the courthouse, focused turned to the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Museum on the Coles County Fairgrounds.

It was there that people gathered to view the recently restored statue commemorating the Lincoln-Douglas Debate that took place in Charleston.

“I’m very impressed with the work done to beautify and bring the original look back to the two pieces. I only hope that those pesky crows and pigeons stop leaving their appalling parts on top of it,” said John McClarey, who created the sculpture in 2001.

The sculpture depicts Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas during one of seven debates across Illinois in the race for U.S. Senate in 1858.

The sculpture has both men standing behind opposite sides of a split large rock that represented the state of the union at the time.

“The sculpture composition borrows the ‘house divided’ metaphor from Lincoln’s speeches. A chasm or rift represents the division. Two great Americans (Lincoln and Douglas) study the chasm caused by the split in the country over slavery and its extension. Both men love the union and want to hold it together. They differ mainly in their solutions,” reads the inscription describing the sculpture.

Bill Lair, a member of Charleston CAN (Community Action Network), said there were “several dozen” applications from artists to create the piece, but McClarey was chosen in the end.

“One of the things that strikes me about just every Lincoln sculpture that I’ve seen of John’s is that he shows a very human Lincoln and unlike many sculptures which tend to present their subjects as larger than life… John wanted to present Lincoln and Douglas just as they were, they’re life sized. I think John did it very well,” Lair said.

McClarey's Lincoln sculptures can be found across the state, the nation and around the world. Locally, his work can be found in Decatur, Vandalia, Peoria, Springfield, Shelbyville.

He also created sculptures which sit in at the Library of Congress, the United States Supreme Court and multiple law schools.

Globally, he created Lincoln sculptures for the Margarita Rudomino All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature in Moscow, Russia and the Museum of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba.

