Exhibit at library honors a 'founding family' of Mattoon

"It's really been a true and complete circle of information and family history," Wright-Griggs said of being back at the library with the finished exhibit, which draws on Powell's extensive scrapbook of her extended family's history. "My exhibit is the story of three African American families who came to Mattoon in its early history — Powell, Perry and Brown families."

Wright-Griggs said the exhibit begins around the time Mattoon was incorporated in 1855 and John Powell arrived there as a free man with his manumission papers to signify his release from slavery. He had been born into slavery in North Carolina. She said Powell and fellow free man Austin Perry became the first professional barbers in Mattoon, as seen in an 1863 business directory.

John Powell moved to Mattoon with his wife, Martha, and their daughter, Susie. Wright-Griggs said the couple's son, John Powell, Jr., became the first Black child to be born in Mattoon. The exhibit tells the story of the family's line continuing over the decades to include Zella Powell and concludes in 2022 with her becoming a co-namesake for an EIU residence hall.

The Zella Powell information was previously displayed at EIU's Booth Library with a "Women of Distinction: Zella Powell and Ona Norton" exhibit that also honored Powell-Norton Hall's other namesake. Charleston resident Ona Norton helped provide residences for Black students struggling to find off-campus housing in the 1950s and was active in many community groups.