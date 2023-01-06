Exhibit at library honors a 'founding family' of Mattoon

MATTOON — Nearly 20 years after visiting the Mattoon Public Library to research her trailblazing maternal grandmother’s family, Stephanie Wright-Griggs has returned to display her "Picture Perfect: Zella’s Traveling Scrapbook" exhibit there.
The exhibit looks into the life of Zella Powell, a member of a prominent family from Mattoon’s founding in the mid-1800s who went on to become the first Black student to graduate from Eastern Illinois University. Wright-Griggs gave a presentation Thursday night during the exhibit opening at the library, where it will be displayed through Feb. 28.
"It's really been a true and complete circle of information and family history," Wright-Griggs said of being back at the library with the finished exhibit, which draws on Powell's extensive scrapbook of her extended family's history. "My exhibit is the story of three African American families who came to Mattoon in its early history — Powell, Perry and Brown families."
Wright-Griggs said the exhibit begins around the time Mattoon was incorporated in 1855 and John Powell arrived there as a free man with his manumission papers to signify his release from slavery. He had been born into slavery in North Carolina. She said Powell and fellow free man Austin Perry became the first professional barbers in Mattoon, as seen in an 1863 business directory.
John Powell moved to Mattoon with his wife, Martha, and their daughter, Susie. Wright-Griggs said the couple's son, John Powell, Jr., became the first Black child to be born in Mattoon. The exhibit tells the story of the family's line continuing over the decades to include Zella Powell and concludes in 2022 with her becoming a co-namesake for an EIU residence hall.
The Zella Powell information was previously displayed at EIU's Booth Library with a "Women of Distinction: Zella Powell and Ona Norton" exhibit that also honored Powell-Norton Hall's other namesake. Charleston resident Ona Norton helped provide residences for Black students struggling to find off-campus housing in the 1950s and was active in many community groups.
EIU's Board of Trustees voted in April 2022 to rename Douglas Hall after the two prominent Black women. Originally named after U.S. Sen. Stephen Douglas in conjunction with (Abraham) Lincoln Hall, the two halls were meant to honor Charleston as one of seven locations for the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates during their 1858 U.S. Senate campaign.
The renaming followed years of debate about the hall being named after Douglas, who argued that each new territory admitted to the U.S. should be allowed to determine whether to permit slavery in its borders.
“I think there's just a changing thought and a changing culture,” said EIU President David Glassman during the renaming ceremony. “We still understand that the Lincoln-Douglas debates are important to this region and important to Coles County, but at the same time, this is an opportunity to name this building after individuals that really have a part of EIU’s history.”
Powell's historical significance does not stop at EIU, however.
Wright-Griggs first came to Mattoon with her sister and daughter to research their family, a century after her grandmother was born in this small railroad community. She said along with research on Coles County Black history done by a former EIU professor, what she found at the library made the exhibit possible.
“We felt like we had just hit a pot of gold when we drove down that weekend and went into the archives of the library and started seeing so many stories about our family in the Mattoon Gazette and it sort of all came together and enabled me to do the exhibit,” Wright-Griggs said.
In her research, Wright-Griggs found a history of service to the community in her family tree.
“I think my family, in its own way, has really dedicated itself to service and helping others when you look at the roles and professions members of my family pursued. So I know that grandma, and probably even my great grandparents, as I reflect on my ancestors, will be proud of that, knowing that it's been carried on thus far,” Wright-Griggs said.
The family’s life in Mattoon was not without its lows and highs. Records of the time show Powell’s aunt was the reason behind a school being shut down when a teacher called the girl her “brightest pupil." The records also show that Powell’s grandfather was well-regarded in the community and asked to stay in the town rather than head farther north as many Black people did pre-Civil War.
Wright-Griggs said this is a display of her family’s grit.
“It wasn't necessarily, what some might argue, the best place but they settled there and they prospered. His son, my great grandfather, inherited the barber shop,” Wright-Griggs said. “He had a lot of life in Mattoon and my grandmother was able to, based on strong academic skills at Mattoon High School, go on and become a teacher, her dream.”
Paula Brown of Mattoon attended the exhibit's Mattoon opening Thursday night with her sister, Carla Brown of Charleston. The two women said they are excited about the exhibit and exploring their own local family ties through its information.
"Zella Powell knew what she was doing when she did that scrapbook," Paula Brown said. "It's good to hear your history."
Wright-Griggs said she was proud to see the exhibit she created at Eastern, but seeing the display in her family's hometown of Mattoon makes it all “come full circle.”
“I wanted to do this, since we went down to do research for the exhibit,” Wright-Griggs said. “I always wanted to come back.”