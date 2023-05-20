MATTOON — Faded advertising murals from past decades are being re-created and restored in the west end of downtown Mattoon.

Artist Peyton Morrow of Mattoon has undertaken this America's Cup Coffee and Coca-Cola mural project on the east wall of Pat's Lounge, 2019 Western Ave., on behalf of property owners Carl and Kelsa Bartels. They purchased this property last fall.

"We decided to restore the American cup of coffee mural and add the Coca-Cola to it, as well, at the top since both murals were previously there," Kelsa Bartels of the faded outlines of the old murals on the brick wall.

Bartels previously had Morrow create a new 3,000-square-foot mural in 2021-2022 on the west wall of her adjacent House Brothers Tavern, 2009 Western Ave., which her family founded in 1905. This mural features images depicting the House family's long history of military service, images that are painted on the backdrop of a giant U.S. flag.

The military service mural and the vintage advertising murals will face each other across the existing patio for House Brothers Tavern and the adjoining, newly constructed patio for Pat's Lounge.

"The town needs a pretty place to visit with friends and listen to live music this summer. We have bands lined up for every weekend till September, and wanted Pat's wall redone for something better to look at than the old brick," Bartels said. Those music acts will include "The Voice" contestant Allie Keck, a Neoga native, at 7-10 p.m. June 2 at the House Brothers patio.

Morrow said he appreciates Carl and Kelsa Bartels putting their trust in him to work on another mural project for them. Morrow said he enjoys preserving and re-creating vintage advertising murals, noting that he also did similar work this spring with old Bull Durham tobacco and Coca-Cola murals on buildings near the Kansas Post Office in west Edgar County.

To create his newest work, Morrow said he researched the history of America's Cup Coffee online and looked at images of other advertising murals created by this former Peoria-based company.

Morrow said this 375-square-foot mural utilizes the same font design as the original advertising murals and the gold America's Cup sailing trophy that was a symbol of the company. Morrow said he also added some of his own touches, including the purple diamond pattern within the logo and small bronze flecks in the background to give the mural a distressed look.

The artist has been painting individual canvas panels for the mural in his studio and then adhering them one by one to the wall with the help of a borrowed power lift, like he did with the military history images in the House Brothers mural.

Morrow said he hopes to complete the vintage advertising mural by Monday. He said the remainder of the brick wall to the south will be painted with a solid color and with a large Pat's Lounge logo, in a similar fashion as the House Brothers logo across the way.

"It will really tie it all together," Morrow said.

