Five Mile House offers dulcimer music, overlooked history talk

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House plans to host a dulcimer concert and a talk on two area historical mysteries during an open house from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

The event will begin with a performance by the Red Hills Dulcimer Society from Sumner at 1 p.m. at this historic house site, located at the northeast corner of Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Route south of Charleston.

"At 2:30 p.m., Carolyn Stephens will share her research on two long-buried local historical topics: the history of Blakeman’s Mill and Riverview Park, “The hotspot of Charleston 1917-1931,” said Five Mile House Foundation Vice President Dick Hummel. "This presentation focuses on two mysteries located just a few miles from Five Mile House."

The open house also will feature blacksmithing and spinning demonstrations in the shade, plus the gift shop wagon. The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the Charleston square, was a way station for early settlers in Coles County. The site also includes an 1880-built barn that was moved to the Five Miles House grounds in recent years and is now an event venue.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.