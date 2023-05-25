Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON — The historic Five Mile House is scheduled to kick off its 2023 event season Sunday, May 28, with live music, a presentation on Coles County's namesake, and other activities.

The Ain’t Misbehavin’ band will perform its easy listening style of swing jazz from 1-2:30 p.m. in the site's 1880-built barn, which was moved to there a few years ago and is now an event venue.

At 2:30 p.m., local historian Dick Hummel will share his findings about the life and career of Coles County's namesake, Edward Coles. He served from 1822-26 as the second governor of Illinois and was a life-long crusader for the abolition of slavery.

The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the Charleston square, was a way station for early settlers and travelers in Coles County. The restored house sits at the northeast corner of Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Road, where it hosts a series of events every summer.

Sunday's event also will include demonstrations of spinning, weaving, and blacksmithing throughout the afternoon, plus children's activities. The Five Mile House, which is furnished in period antiques, will be open to visitors to explore. Admission to the event is free.

