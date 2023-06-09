CHARLESTON — The historic Five Mile House will host live music, a presentation on Mary Lincoln, and other activities on Sunday, June 11,

Lunar Halo will perform from 1-2:30 p.m. in the site's 1880-built barn, which was moved to there a few years ago and is now an event venue.

At 2:30 p.m. Ann Bruehler will offer a dramatic performance interpreting scenes from the tragic life of Mary Lincoln, all written by Bruehler from her extensive research of Mary Lincoln's life.

The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the Charleston square, was a way station for early settlers and travelers in Coles County. The restored house sits at the northeast corner of Illinois 130 and Westfield Road, where it hosts a series of events every summer.

Sunday's event also will include demonstrations of spinning, weaving, and blacksmithing throughout the afternoon, plus children's activities. The Five Mile House, which is furnished in period antiques, will be open to visitors to explore. Admission to the event is free.