CHARLESTON — The historic Five Mile House will host a heritage quilt show, live music and other activities from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

All who own interesting quilts and are willing to share the stories that may go with them are encouraged to submit to the quilt show.

Submitted quilts will be displayed on racks supplied by Five Mile House and will be on display all afternoon. Storytelling time will commence at 2:30 p.m.

Those interested in submitting a quilt should email Lynne Padovan at lkpadovan@gmail.com. She will send each applicant a short form to fill out to attach to the quilt telling its story. There is no entry fee.

Flat Mountain will perform bluegrass music from 1-2:30 p.m. in the site's 1880-built barn, which was moved to there a few years ago and is now an event venue.

The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the Charleston square, was a way station for early settlers and travelers in Coles County. The restored house sits at the northeast corner of Illinois 130 and Westfield Road, where it hosts a series of events every summer.

Sunday's event also will include demonstrations of spinning, weaving, and blacksmithing throughout the afternoon, plus children's activities. The Five Mile House, which is furnished in period antiques, will be open to visitors to explore. Admission to the event is free.