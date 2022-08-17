 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Five Mile House to host Mackville concert, Paul Sargent talk

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The historic Five Mile House on Sunday will host a concert by Mackville and a presentation regarding famed Coles County artist Paul Turner Sargent.

Mackville will perform country, folk, gospel and other music from 1-2:30 p.m. as part of the property's last open house for the summer. At 2:30 p.m., local historian Dick Hummel will invite visitors to hear about his efforts to identity the mysterious woman in a portrait possibly signed by Sargent, who died in 1946.

Mackville (copy)

Mackville is scheduled to perform 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday at the historic Five Mile House in rural Charleston.

"Possible identification of the elegant lady has been uncovered, but no certainty has been achieved," Hummel said. "Come and see what you think is a reasonable solution. Several other Sargent family mysteries will be described in the program."

Watch now: Mattoon High School volunteer service day projects sought

The open house from 1-4 p.m. will feature the gift shop wagon, blacksmithing demonstrations, spinning guild demonstrations, and a rope-making activity for children.

The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the Charleston square, was a way station for early settlers in Coles County. The site also includes an 1880-built barn that was moved to the house's grounds in recent years and is now an event venue. The house sits the northeast corner of Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Road.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Water cuts announced for multiple states as Colorado River continues to dry up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News