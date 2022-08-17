Five Mile House to host Mackville concert, Paul Sargent talk

CHARLESTON — The historic Five Mile House on Sunday will host a concert by Mackville and a presentation regarding famed Coles County artist Paul Turner Sargent.

Mackville will perform country, folk, gospel and other music from 1-2:30 p.m. as part of the property's last open house for the summer. At 2:30 p.m., local historian Dick Hummel will invite visitors to hear about his efforts to identity the mysterious woman in a portrait possibly signed by Sargent, who died in 1946.

"Possible identification of the elegant lady has been uncovered, but no certainty has been achieved," Hummel said. "Come and see what you think is a reasonable solution. Several other Sargent family mysteries will be described in the program."

The open house from 1-4 p.m. will feature the gift shop wagon, blacksmithing demonstrations, spinning guild demonstrations, and a rope-making activity for children.

The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the Charleston square, was a way station for early settlers in Coles County. The site also includes an 1880-built barn that was moved to the house's grounds in recent years and is now an event venue. The house sits the northeast corner of Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Road.