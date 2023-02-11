MATTOON — The Coles County 911 board will negotiate with the county's cities and other governments over how much it will charge for handing non-emergency services. At the board's meeting Monday, member Eli Sidwell and the Finance and Planning Committee came up with a proposed fee for the services, which a state agency says 911 funds can't be used for. Other board members' reactions led to the decision to conduct negotiations toward a final figure. Sidwell said the committee proposed a figure of $4,000 a month to charge the larger agencies, such as the sheriff's department and the city police departments...CHARLESTON — Coles County Board members paid tribute to a deceased member and welcomed a new one Tuesday. Chairman Eugene Bauer remembered Tom Nolan of Oakland as a good public servant, a good family man and a good person. Nolan died last month. "In the the few short years since you became a member of this board, you have earned a warm spot in the hearts of each of us," Bauer said. He then presented a plaque containing his remarks to Nolan's wife, Marjorie, and other members of his family who were present. The Board then approved the appointment of Bill Harrington of rural Humboldt to fill the vacancy that Nolan's death created...MATTOON — A lawsuit filed by Lake Land College over a tax increment financing district in Sullivan has worked in favor of the college. President Luther told the Board of Trustees Monday the judge's order in the lawsuit found the ordinance "invalid and unenforceable." The matter was closed Jan. 12 in Moultrie County court. The city of Sullivan now has dropped its newest TIF district, which included the area on the southeast edge of town with a proposed subdivision with the city's sewer plant and Patterson Road, which would all have benefited from dollars generated...CHARLESTON — A rural Charleston man who apparently has his own set of laws was found guilty Tuesday of having a fraudulent vehicle registration sticker and other offenses. A jury didn't buy David Ira McDonald's argument that "this court's been contaminated" and he couldn't properly defend himself. He tried to explain the alleged fraudulent driver's license by saying an international treaty in 1958 permitted him to travel in several countries. The forged temporary registration sticker was similar to an authentic one, Assistant State's Attorney John Greenwood admitted, but it had additional language that referred to rights not to be violated and other matters not contained in an actual permit, he said.