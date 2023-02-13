100 years ago,

Feb. 13, 1923

TERRE HAUTE — Six cars on westbound Big Four freight, No. 93, were derailed and three hurled down an embankment when a broken flange on one of the cars caused it to jump the track at a switch point a mile and a half west of the Wabash river bridge near Terre Haute. The break in the flange caused the car to be dragged on the tracks on a flat place in the wheel until a switch point was reached. One of the cars, which contained small machine parts, was splintered and the contents scattered along the tracks and the embankment where the car rolled. The parts were consigned to an oil company of Tulsa, Okla. The bolts and screws, none of which were more than two inches in diameter, were so scattered as to make salvage impracticable and almost impossible. The wrecking trains from Terre Haute and Mattoon were rushed to the scene of the wreck. Until the track was cleared, passenger trains were detoured over the Pennsylvania line.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The Mattoon Planning commission gave its tentative approval Monday to the proposed development of a 360-acre track located between Crestview subdivision and Interstate 57. The commission, however, avoided ruling on the question of whether the creation of new entrances from the development of Illinois 16 should be permitted. The proposed site extends south from Illinois 16 to the Country Club Road and the northern boundary of the Mattoon Golf and Country Club. Cost of the development could range up to $100 million by completion...MATTOON — The Foggy River Boys of Joplin, Mo. will perform in concert Saturday, March 10, at the Mattoon National Guard Armory. The group's appearance is sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church, under the direction of Carl Larson. The group has often been called "America's most versatile entertainers," and is accompanied by piano and rhythm guitar music. The family show will include country and western songs, modern songs, barbershop, gospel, and spirituals....CHARLESTON — A city ordinance prohibiting the use of fire station equipment and personnel outside the corporate limits of the city allowed the ranch style home of Harold and Virginia Taitt to be destroyed by fire Monday evening. The home is located about 50 feet from the city limits. The fire reportedly started about 4:30 p.m. and was confined to one wall of the kitchen, according to Charleston patrolmen Odie Swift and Joseph VanGundy, who arrived at the scene at 5 p.m., 15 minutes after the fire was reported to the Charleston Fire Department. A full fire extinguisher carried in the squad car was shot at the flames through the kitchen window. When the fire chief refused the use of an extinguisher from the fire truck sitting nearby, all the patrolmen had to use was a garden hose. Fire Department Capt. Mel Taylor stated that if life were endangered by the fire, or if the fire threatened property within the city, the department would have been able, under city ordinance, to fight the blaze.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — The cost estimates are unofficial projections. The plans for remodeling are ideas that aren't yet in the form of drawings. And no, there's no plan for every police officer to have an individual office. But the prospects for converting the former Link Clinic Medical office into a new law enforcement center are considered good, and Police Chief Dave O'Dell said the project is a "dream" to alleviate the department's crowded conditions. The reason behind moving Mattoon police offices into the former Link Clinic is this: the current arrangement at city hall is considered inadequate. An architect who specializes in designing police facilities is more blunt. "It is abysmal," Fred Moyer of Moyer and Associates said of the current police facility. "It is a liability risk waiting to go off." Moyer called the current facility both "dysfunctional" and "unsafe" and out of compliance with standards for modern police facilities. "it doesn't meet any of them, non whatsoever," he said....CHARLESTON — The EIU University Board of Trustees will use a search firm to replace the university president after his 1999 retirement. The board met Thursday via telephone conference call. All discussion took place in closed session. The board authorized Chairwoman Susan Gilpin to move forward on selecting a search firm. EIU president David Jorns will retire in July 1999...MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. John Kauffman were crowned King and Queen of Hearts for 1998 at the Mattoon Area Senior Center Thursday. Kauffman and wife Roena have been married 50 years. The couple had their first date on Valentine's Day...STRASBURG — Plans for the village's 125th anniversary celebration July 2-4, 1999 are continuing. The celebration will be named "Das Strasburger Fest" and contest rules are being drawn up for a logo contest. Publicity Chairman Annette Buesking said those rules will be forwarded to area newspapers.

