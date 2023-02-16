MATTOON — “This is station W.Q.A.L., the Coles County Telephone and Telegraph Company, broadcasting from Mattoon, Illinois, the buckle on the corn belt.” The above announcement with accompanying program was broadcasted Thursday evening between the hours of 9-11:15 from Mattoon’s first and only broadcasting station, operated under the name of the local telephone company in charge of R.A. Lumpkin. The studio of the new broadcasting station is located in the Lumpkin building on South Seventeenth Street. It was besieged by crowds last evening endeavoring to solve the mysteries of radio and radio broadcasting. WQAL will broadcast a program every Tuesday and Thursday evening until further notice. Mattoon, being exceptionally favored with many high-class musicians, will be enabled to broadcast programs programs that will be second to none from towns of its size and even larger.

MATTOON — The Mattoon Lions received some free lessons in wrestling techniques Wednesday in Hotel U.S. Grant by Mike Cerqua, Mattoon High School wrestling coach. Cerqua brought two of the student wrestlers with him, Monty Overton, who placed third in the Big 12 meet last week, and Gary McDowell, who won the championship. The boys demonstrated several wrestling moves for the group. “People don’t realize that wrestling is one of the oldest sports of today. It started when the caveman first walked out of his cave.” he said. “Recently the Mattoon Wrestling team went against my hometown and everyone knew I wanted to win. Danny Morgan was wrestling, but this other fellow had him tied up in knots and there just didn’t seem to be a way he could get up. I turned around and Danny had the guy pinned. I asked Danny how in the world he possibly got out from under the guy and he said ‘Well, coach, I knew how much winning this one meant to you...and the only thing I knew to do was bite and I did.’ I said, Danny you know you can’t hurt the other guy, that’s against the rules. He said, ‘What do you mean hurt the other guy, I bit myself.’”