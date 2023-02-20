100 years ago,

Feb. 20, 1923

MATTOON — Any possibility that Mattoon High would draw an "easy" opponent for the first game in the district basketball tournament in Shelbyville, beginning March 1, was dispelled with the announcement of the drawings, which took place in DeKalb on Saturday. As a result of the draw, Mattoon High School will meet the Shelbyville High team in the second of the class A games to be played on the opening night. The tournament will be played on the basketball court of the Sparks Business College, the seating capacity of the business college gym, together with the central location of the building, serving to result in the selection of the court for the staging of the tournament...CHARLESTON — Following the continued unexplained absence of Miss Irma Johnson, 16, who disappeared from her home here Saturday night, her father, Luther Johnson, has appealed to the Charleston police and sheriff's office to assist him in locating her. Miss Johnson retired Saturday night about nine o'clock, her father told the police late Monday afternoon and her absence went unnoticed until Sunday morning. The young girl is of a serious disposition and her parents cannot account for her disappearance.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — August DeProsper, vice president of operations of American Pad and Paper, reported at the annual stockholders meeting in Holyoke, Mass., that the new addition at the Mattoon Plant, which will nearly double its size, will be in operation in the spring. Eugene Farrell, a former Holyoke resident, is plant manager of the Mattoon operation.

25 years ago, 1998

SHELBYVILLE — A recovering drug addict and alcoholic captivated a teenage audience as his true-life stories unfolded in an emotional presentation Thursday. A hush overcame the audience of hundreds of high school students at Shelbyville High School as Dan Davis of Potsdam, N.Y., told how the addictions affected him and his family...CHARLESTON — A judge Thursday said it was "hard to understand" why anyone would enter the water at Lake Charleston spillway when two EIU students drowned there almost two years ago. Circuit Judge Paul Komada dismissed a lawsuit filed by one of the students' family, agreeing with an attorney for the City of Charleston that the dangerous condition of the spillway was "open and obvious." Joseph Bee, 21, of Springfield and Tim Fix, 23, of Plainfield drowned at the Spillway on May 9, 1996. Bee dived into the water to try to rescue Fix, who was having trouble swimming back ashore. Bee's family filed the lawsuit about a year ago, claiming the city should have built fences or placed warnings at the site, especially after earlier drownings there. Fix's family didn't file a lawsuit.

