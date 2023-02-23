100 years ago,

Feb. 23, 1923

MATTOON — Elmer Stiff, 18, residing at 2505 Moultrie Ave. was found guilty by a jury on the county court in Charleston on Thursday evening of being the father of the five-months old child of Miss Irene Walker. The case went to the jury at 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon and the verdict was returned two hours later. Stiff was represented in court by William Moran while State's Attorney Fletcher conducted the prosecution...PANA — Miners in the Peabody mine at Tovey reported today that for three months they have had as a pet 700 feet under the earth an English sparrow whose presence there has never been explained. He has become so tame that he chirps at the feet of the men and eats out of their hands during luncheon hours.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — An anticipated 140 Elks members accompanied by their wives, will converge on Mattoon beginning this evening for the Illinois Elks Association Southeast District Ritual Contest. Ritual teams, comprised of 10 men each from 14 lodges in the district will compete in the contest which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, continuing through Sunday morning, in the local Elks Lodge, 1412 Broadway. Each team is given one hour to perform. A dance for visiting Elks and their wives and local members and wives will be held both tonight at Saturday evening at the Lodge. Women wearing a yellow and black bumblebee on their lapel for identification will swarm the downtown stores from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday on a treasure hunt....MATTOON — Uniforms were modeled by Lake Land College dental assistant students at the monthly meeting of Eastern Illinois Dental Assistant Association. Young's Department Store furnished the uniforms for the style show program. Doris Houser, president, conducted the business meeting for the event held at the Holiday Inn.

25 years ago, 1998

GREENUP — As one of the few Republicans without a primary opponent on March 17, Judy Baar Topinka had a unifying role Saturday. The state treasurer was a keynote speaker at an event with Cumberland County Republicans promoting progress in her department and unity among the party faithful this November. Following Topinka to the microphone were candidates or their their representatives from a variety of races, local, regional and statewide...MATTOON — The Kaskaskia River Dancers had a series of performances this weekend at the Cross County Mall. The group is comprised of area Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts who travel throughout the Midwest doing Native American dances...PEORIA — The United Auto Workers union voted Sunday to reject a Caterpillar, Inc. contract offer, assuring a six-year labor dispute with the nation's largest builder of earth moving equipment will continue. Jim Clingan, president of Local 974, the union's largest Caterpillar local, says union members nationwide voted 58 percent to 42 percent against the contract. The union hall in Peoria erupted in applause at the announcement. Clingan says he has no way of knowing whether Caterpillar would agree to further contract negotiations.

