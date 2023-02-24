100 years ago,

Feb. 24, 1923

NEOGA — The contest for securing the appointment as postmaster of Neoga for the next four years seems to be nearing a conclusion by the naming of Ray W. Birch as the successful contestant. His appointment has not yet been officially announced but reports filtering in from authentic sources indicate that the appointment goes to Mr. Birch, a World War veteran injured in active overseas service. The term of the present postmaster, T.V. Worland, expired in December...MATTOON — Frank Shoffstall, living at 600 Shelby Ave., was arrested this afternoon by Deputy Sheriff Shirley, charged with failing to send his children to school. He will be given a hearing before Justice of the Peace Gibler, probably late today. Shoffstall was arrested a few weeks ago on a similar charge, but on his promise to see that his children went to school regularly, he was released. However, school officials claim he has kept his children out of school much of the time since then, and the new warrant for his arrest followed.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Alf R. Thompson, 23 Elm Ridge, launches "Thank You" campaign as a gesture of thanks to all men and women who have served this country since 1964 — those who returned from an unpopular war, unheralded and unsung. The inspiration of this movement came as Thompson meditated in the den of his home the week following the Vietnam ceasefire on Jan. 27. Throughout that weekend, Thompson spent much time on the phone, to persons he knew and relatives in Mattoon, Effingham, Chicago, New York, New Jersey, California, New Mexico, Colorado, and Louisiana. As he spoke to the men and women he offered more than a thank you, telling them why he was grateful and "that we wouldn't be where we are today if they had not been involved."...CHARLESTON — A faculty member at Eastern Illinois University is linked to Abraham Lincoln by the past and to television's Archie Bunker by the present. Dr. Ralph McGinnis, a professor in the Department of Speech-Communication is a student of Lincoln history and a former teacher of the real Archie, Carroll O'Connor. McGinnis, who has a book in preparation designed to bring reasons for Lincoln's greatness to high school students, met O'Connor when he was chairman of the speech department at the University of Montana and O'Connor was a graduate assistant while studying rhetoric and public address in his master's degree program. McGinnis strikes a concise comparison to Archie and Carroll, "In his heart, he's a different man. Carroll O'Connor is for the underdog."

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University student accused of murdering a former girlfriend pleaded innocent Monday and posted bond. Justin Jay Boulay, 20, of St. Charles is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly strangling Andrea Will, who was also an EIU student, with a telephone cord at his Charleston apartment on Feb. 3. He pleaded innocent to the charges Monday...CHARLESTON — The Postal Customer Advisory Council formed a committee Monday to write a letter to the U.S. Postal Service district office that will outline Charleston's need for a new post office. Chairman Tom Maruna said he hoped the committee would have the letter to the district office prepared within the week. Maruna said Charleston's post office has limited parking and no disabled parking. "We're in desperate need of more room and lobby space," Postmaster Donna Fox added.

