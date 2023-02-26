PARIS — Earl Sissell, Jonas Hissong and C.A. Blair have been indicted by the Edgar County grand jury on arson charges, and also Herman Juntgen, charged with burning his own property with intent to defraud the insurance company. Sissell and Hissong reside in Borton while Blair and Juntgen are residents of Charleston and Kansas, respectively, the latter reputed to be the wealthiest resident of that community, with holdings estimated at more than a quarter of a million dollars. The accused men have employed William M. Moran of Mattoon and Frank T. O'Hair of this city to defend them in their trials. The indictments were returned last week by the special grand jury as a result of confessions made by William Krouch, a convict now confined in the Southern Illinois penitentiary...CHARLESTON — Dr. Paul A. Slater of Hillsboro, district health superintendent, who has been in Charleston for the past week making a survey of the students at the high school, brings in the following report: pupils having defective tonsils, 49; pupils having defective teeth, 58; pupils having eczema of eyelids, 8; number of pupils undernourished, 7...MATTOON — Joe Epperson and Fred Fuller, Mattoon men, went over to Charleston Saturday evening and imbibed of wood alcohol, which although it affected Fuller but little, came nearly "getting" Epperson, who was in such serious condition for several hours that it was necessary to take him to a hospital where he finally overcame the poisonous dose which he had swallowed.