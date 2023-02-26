PARIS — Earl Sissell, Jonas Hissong and C.A. Blair have been indicted by the Edgar County grand jury on arson charges, and also Herman Juntgen, charged with burning his own property with intent to defraud the insurance company. Sissell and Hissong reside in Borton while Blair and Juntgen are residents of Charleston and Kansas, respectively, the latter reputed to be the wealthiest resident of that community, with holdings estimated at more than a quarter of a million dollars. The accused men have employed William M. Moran of Mattoon and Frank T. O'Hair of this city to defend them in their trials. The indictments were returned last week by the special grand jury as a result of confessions made by William Krouch, a convict now confined in the Southern Illinois penitentiary...CHARLESTON — Dr. Paul A. Slater of Hillsboro, district health superintendent, who has been in Charleston for the past week making a survey of the students at the high school, brings in the following report: pupils having defective tonsils, 49; pupils having defective teeth, 58; pupils having eczema of eyelids, 8; number of pupils undernourished, 7...MATTOON — Joe Epperson and Fred Fuller, Mattoon men, went over to Charleston Saturday evening and imbibed of wood alcohol, which although it affected Fuller but little, came nearly "getting" Epperson, who was in such serious condition for several hours that it was necessary to take him to a hospital where he finally overcame the poisonous dose which he had swallowed.
50 years ago, 1973
CHARLESTON — Students at EIU will have a rare opportunity for a low cost summer of classes. The two month 1973 summer term will cost only $59 in registration and service fees. By comparison the same fees will cost $198.25 for the 1974 summer term. The explanation lies in the fact that Eastern is dropping a graduated fee system begun several years ago...MATTOON — Steel beams destined to become part of the new Bauer Building are stacked at the construction site at 113-123 N. 15th. Offices to be located in the building include state unemployment and unemployment compensation and rehabilitation offices. Also to be located in the building are offices of Ozee Terminals, Inc. and GAC finance.
25 years ago, 1998
CHARLESTON — The former chairman of the Coles County 911 Board and the 911 system's former director have been accused of using 911 funds for their own use. A grand jury Wednesday returned incitements charging Rex D. Roberts the former chairman and Jack M. Abrams, the former director, with official misconduct. Roberts is accused of being paid with 911 funds for contracting work "performed and not performed" at the 911 center, using the system's credit card, and with taking home a computer purchased with 911 money. Abrams is charged with using the credit card to pay for a personal trip to Florida and to buy cleaning equipment...MATTOON — Five people have been appointed to positions on the Mattoon United Way board. The five include Craig Frantz, Amy Grieshammer, Wayne Meinhart, Lois Love, and John Wade.
