100 years ago,

Feb. 27, 1923

MATTOON — In order to afford more protection to shrubs, flowers, and other similar improvements, The Lions Club will offer a reward of $25 for the apprehension and conviction of any one guilty of violating the state law governing the willful destruction of shrub, vine, or tree used for ornamental purposes. This announcement is made by President Hannah, of the Lions Club. Mr. Hannah states that last year some private grounds were disturbed by marauders, who tore up flower beds, and that at some of the public schools, similar acts were committed...MARSHALL — Two members of the Gormong family of Youngstown, Ind. were seriously injured and eight others of the family, with Charles Armstrong and Della Smith, were bruised and badly shaken up with a touring car was driven into the side of an engine at the Big Four depot at 11:40 o'clock last night. Both were taken to a hospital in Terre Haute.

50 years ago, 1973

ARCOLA — Roger Hull, who was buried in a corn bin Saturday and his father Dale, who rescued him, apparently have suffered no ill effects from the long ordeal. The two were unloading a 30-foot-high, 9000-bushel corn bin on their farm near Tuscola when they found that the auger, which pulls the corn from the bottom of the bin, was running slowly. Suspecting a crust had formed over the auger, preventing the corn from being pulled into it, Roger climbed atop the grain and used a probe to break the crust. When it broke, the corn funneled downward carrying him with it. His father could not hear him yell for help, but thought something was wrong when Roger did not reappear and when the auger did not begin to run faster. He found his son buried to his waist in the corn and sinking. When Hull went to his son's aid, more corn slipped and covered Roger's head. Hull scooped the corn from his son's face and climbed to the top of the bin and shouted for help. The Arcola Fire department rescue squad arrived about five minutes later and called in Tuscola Fire to help. It took almost two hours to free Roger, during this time his father stayed beside him keeping the corn away from his face and keeping him calm.

25 years ago, 1998

ARCOLA — Alexander Bowles doesn't see anything special in what he did. On Dec. 29, Bowles was just driving along Interstate 70 near Vandalia. He'd recently graduated from college and was driving home to Arcola from Tucson, Ariz. "There was some black ice on the highway, and the car in front of me spun off the road, then I went off the road, and as I was running up to the first car to see if anyone was hurt, a third car hit the ice," Bowles said. According to the accident report filled with the Illinois State Police, the third car did a 180-degree spin, then ran into the median ditch and flipped over twice. Bowles said he saw what looked like a little girl thrown from the car. Ten-year-old Kelsey Denton was thrown about 20 feet from the back seat of the car. Bowles ran over to the girl to see if he could help. "I put a blanket over her trying to keep her warm, checked her pulse and just sat with her until the paramedics came. I don't have any sort of special training. I learned some CPR in the Boy Scouts and the Navy, but just the usual things."

