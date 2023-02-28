100 years ago,

Feb. 28, 1923

WINDSOR — At an open mass meeting held in the school auditorium on Monday night, in the interests of securing the paving of the hard roads that were voted to Windsor by the voters of Illinois two years ago, it was felt that more could be accomplished by a permanent organization. Hence on motions properly made and carried the Windsor Community Club came into existence. Hugh S. Lilly was elected president and L.D. Hennigh secretary. A committee will be selected, with F.A. Munson as chairman, to call on Governor Small and the state highway committee next Tuesday, when an audience has been promised them...COLES COUNTY — The dirt roads of Coles County, with but few exceptions, have reached the stage where they are at present more or less impassable. Throughout the county reports are to the effect that only the best of the oiled roads have held up, and that in some instances roads that have not been oiled have completely "gone to pieces." Oiled roads in Seven Hickory, Paradise, and Pleasant Grove townships are reported in fair condition, they having been well-oiled and able to withstand the thaw that has gotten underway in the past week. In Humboldt township however, roads are reported absolutely impassable in some sections. The thaw has also brought about similar conditions in Mattoon relative to the unpaved streets, all attempts at travel on them having been almost abandoned.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — City Commissioner George "Brownie" Wedel is a firm believer that when you get a good luck symbol that works, don't let it get away. Four years ago, Wedel drove a 1930 Model A Ford on general election day and was elected to the city council. So Wedel again used the car in Tuesday's primary and it again proved a good luck charm for him as he ran second in a field of 12 candidates. The car, which is owned by his nephew, William B. Cunningham of Galton, had been in a garage since the city election in 1969 until "Brownie" got it out over the weekend...MATTOON — A derailment of one freight car on a single track in the East St. Louis area about 3:15 a.m. today brought a familiar sight to Mattoon...a passenger train passing through to its destination at Indianapolis. Richard Kiger, representative of the Penn Central Railroad, said there was no property damage or injuries reported in the derailment.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The former chairman of the Coles County 911 board didn't surrender for an arrest on official misconduct charges when police apparently thought he would. Rex. D. Roberts was instead arrested Thursday evening at Alamo Steakhouse and Saloon in Mattoon. "When an active warrant is issued, law enforcement is obligated to honor it," Sheriff Jim Kimball said. The sheriff added that he didn't know why Roberts didn't surrender as expected. He speculated that it could have because Roberts' attorney, David Nelson was out of town and Roberts might have thought he could wait until Nelson's return to surrender...CHARLESTON — The state's four-year-old case against a closed Coles County landfill will go to trial Monday. Four years ago today, the Illinois attorney general's office filed cases against Western Lion and Service Disposal, the company that previously operated the landfill. The cases alleged several violations of state pollution control ordinances.

