100 years ago,

Feb. 14, 1923

MATTOON — The three story residence of Frank Kern, 3208 Western Ave., was badly damaged as a result of a roof fire this morning. The total loss, including the damage resulting from both fire and water, will approximate $5,000. The residence was valued at $20,000. The fire was discovered shortly after 9 o'clock by J.A Lynch, residing across from the Kern Home at 3120 Western Ave. While the department made the run of more than twenty blocks in a short time, the roof was blazing on its arrival...CHARLESTON — The relatives of Edward Post and the county officials are facing a rather peculiar situation following the sudden return of Post from the state hospital where he had been seeking treatment. Post, who had entered the institution as a volunteer patient, refused to remain any longer, so the state hospital management caused him to be sent to Charleston. Post, who is nearing his eighty-first year, refuses to stay at home, consequently the situation has become one of much concern of the part of his family, and caused the aged man to be presented to the sheriff.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — A proposal calling for the eventual creation of a county police force was rejected Tuesday by the Coles County Board by a vote of 7-5. Board member James Pelton, D-Charleston, called on the board to authorize a study of the proposal. Under Pelton's proposal, the county police force would replace existing police forces in Charleston, Mattoon and other communities in the county. It would also supersede the jurisdiction of the sheriff's office. Board member Herbert Brooks, R-Charleston, immediately challenged Pelton. "I believe it is impractical. I believe if we got started on this study it will result in many costly meetings," he said...MATTOON — The Mattoon High School band will comprise a portion of an All-Star Band, which will present a free public concert Saturday in the Grand Ballroom of the University Union Building at Western Illinois University, Macomb. The All-Star Band will consist of 118 musicians from 50 high schools. Area bands which will also participate in the band clinic and concert and their school directors include Charleston High School, Frank Grzych; Arcola High School, Harold Scott; and Shelbyville High School, Marvin Conlmeyer.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Prosecutors plan to file two counts of first-degree murder charges against an EIU student for the strangling death of his ex-girlfriend. Justin "Jay" Boulay, 20, of St. Charles could face 20-60 years in prison if he is found guilty of killing Eastern Illinois University student Amanda Wills, 18, of Batavia. Coles County State's Attorney Steve Ferguson said Thursday afternoon that the first-degree murder charges have been drafted and will be filed today. …CHARLESTON — As far as Richard Keiter is concerned, until scientists do their own investigations, they are merely spectators. That is why the nearly 30-year teaching veteran in EIU's chemistry department has become such a vocal and active advocate of student research at both the undergraduate and graduate student levels at EIU. Recently, a project proposal he submitted to the National Science Foundation was approved to the tune of $144,000, one of the largest NSF grants ever awarded to Eastern. This money allowed Keiter, in part, to hire four students, three undergraduates, one graduate, during the summer of 1997 and will allow him to do so again in 1998 and 1999. ...MATTOON — Fire gutted a garage along the Lerna Road and destroyed a truck owned by John Baker late Wednesday night. Lincoln Fire Protection District volunteers contained the blaze to the garage and saved the Baker home about 30 feet away. The garage was fully involved as firefighters arrived, Denny Wilson, chief of Lincoln's Mattoon said, estimating damage to the structure at $7,500 and contents at $12,000. A couple of shutters melted on the home and some paint was scorched, but otherwise the residence is OK, he said.

Today in History — Feb. 14 Today is Tuesday, Feb. 14, the 45th day of 2023. There are 326 days left in the year. This i…