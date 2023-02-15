PARIS — William Noel, convicted by a jury on four counts for selling liquor, in the circuit court yesterday was sentenced to serve from one to two years in Chester penitentiary and pay a fine of $2,000, the minimum penalty provided for a second offense under the state law...MATTOON — According to the James & Shinn thermometer, which is official, it was even zero at 5:30 o'clock this morning, the coldest period of the night, and at eight o'clock it had risen one degree, or one above. At noon today, it showed 17 above...MATTOON — The Lions Club of Mattoon celebrated its first birthday anniversary at noon today in the Buckler-Moore cafeteria. The program committee, consisting of E.F. Kelley, C.H. Douglas and E.S. Katz, selected Lion Douglas for chairman of the meeting. An address stressing the merits of Lionism was delivered by President Harry Hannah. It was determined at the luncheon to continue the the city beautiful plan of the Lions Club for the coming season, the event proving so successful last year.

MATTOON — Ellen Sparks, a junior at Mattoon High School, was presented an award from the Mattoon VFW for her participation in the organization's Voice of Democracy contest held in Springfield in January. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Sparks. She was presented the award by A.D. Bullock, commander of the local VFW post...MATTOON — "It's the chance of a lifetime," Dale Kolbus declared when asked how he felt in being named an American Field Service Exchange Student for the summer of 1973. A junior at MHS, Dale is the 16 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Merle Kolbus. "I don't know what country I'll be going to, or with whom I'll be staying, but I am guaranteed a family," Kolbus said. Kolbus is the first male student to be accepted from Mattoon High School "in at least the past three years." He will leave for his "new home" soon after school is out and will remain there from eight to ten weeks...WINDSOR — A collection of wood carvings by H.V. Bullerman of Windsor will be on display until March 7 in the Virgil H. Judge Learning Resource center at Lake Land College. The collection includes a Madonna titled "Lady of the Kitchen," ducks with wood inlays, and a dog Bullerman carved when he was eight years old. Bullerman, who is a barber in Windsor, does the wood carvings as a hobby...CHARLESTON — Sixty three Charleston residents have turned in coupons authorizing the city clerk to transfer their wheel tax refunds to the Charleston Swimming Pool fund. The fund picked up $253 on the first day of wheel tax refunds in Charleston, while $1,350.50 was given out in cash refunds. The refunds have been authorized by the city council to any person who paid his 1973 wheel tax.