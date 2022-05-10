Glancing Back for May 10: Charleston Chamber making land available for Boy Scout cabin

CHARLESTON – Following the official recounting of the votes cast for highway commissioner of Mattoon Township in the April 4 elections, it was announced that William E. Dole received 1,364 votes while Hans Henrichs totaled 1,347, giving Dole, a Republican, a majority of 17 over Henrichs, a Democrat. Henrichs sought an official recount after his April 4 defeat when it was declared that Dole had won election by a total of only four votes. At that time, Dole was declared the winner with 1,328 votes to 1,324 for Henrichs… CHARLESTON – The Charleston Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will grant to the Charleston troop of Boy Scouts a tract of land situated on the cliffs above the waterworks plant for the erection of a large cabin to accommodate 36 boys with 18 bunks. A campaign for building funds will begin immediately. Mothers of the scouts have begun a fundraising campaign to pay the salary of Clarence Huffman, who has served in this capacity for seven years. He will have charge of five troops of boys, instead of one, as in former years.
50 years ago, 1972
CHARLESTON – Mayor Max Cougill has not formed an opinion about whether or not Charleston needs a city manager, but his mother apparently has made up her mind. Mrs. Charles B. Townsend was one of more than 800 people who signed the Charleston League of Women Voters’ petition calling for a referendum on the city manager issue. According to Mrs. Maurice Libbey, a member of the LWV, Mrs. Townsend signed the petition because she feels the mayor is “working too hard.” Cougill, when informed of his mother’s action, managed to blush and then admitted he was kept busy operating the Bel-Aire Lanes bowling alley and serving as Charleston’s mayor… MATTOON – Two Mattoon High School juniors will spend a week in Washington, D.C., this summer compliments of Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative. Ann Morris and Debbie Emig earned the free trips by winning Coles-Moultrie’s “Youth to Washington” essay contest. Miss Morris is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford F. Morris. Miss Emig is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Emig. Other finalists for the essay contest include Kathryn Lois Garrett of Windsor, and Marla Clark, John Lathrop and Cheryl Pygott, all of Mattoon.
25 years ago, 1997
Sunday. No paper.
