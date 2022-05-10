Glancing Back for May 10: Charleston Chamber making land available for Boy Scout cabin

CHARLESTON – Following the official recounting of the votes cast for highway commissioner of Mattoon Township in the April 4 elections, it was announced that William E. Dole received 1,364 votes while Hans Henrichs totaled 1,347, giving Dole, a Republican, a majority of 17 over Henrichs, a Democrat. Henrichs sought an official recount after his April 4 defeat when it was declared that Dole had won election by a total of only four votes. At that time, Dole was declared the winner with 1,328 votes to 1,324 for Henrichs… CHARLESTON – The Charleston Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will grant to the Charleston troop of Boy Scouts a tract of land situated on the cliffs above the waterworks plant for the erection of a large cabin to accommodate 36 boys with 18 bunks. A campaign for building funds will begin immediately. Mothers of the scouts have begun a fundraising campaign to pay the salary of Clarence Huffman, who has served in this capacity for seven years. He will have charge of five troops of boys, instead of one, as in former years.