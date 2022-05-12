Glancing Back for May 12: Sarah Bush Lincoln celebrates anniversary

100 years ago,

May 12, 1922

CHARLESTON – Two Charleston High School teachers of science have each been named the superintendent of another school district. C.E. Miller, for four years a teacher of science at Charleston High, has been elected superintendent of the Kansas public schools in Edgar County. He will enter on his new duties at the opening of school in September. H.T. White, also teacher of science at CHS, has been elected superintendent of the schools of Staunton, Ill… OAKLAND – According to the Oakland Messenger, Oakland’s ‘steenth oil boom went flooey last week when the 800-foot well on the William Senters farm north of the city was pronounced as dry as the Volstead Act. Drilling has ceased, the casing has been pulled and the field abandoned. It looks as if there wasn’t any oil in these “diggins.” “Wells have been drilled to the north of us, wells to the south of us, wells to the east of us, wells to the west of us and one in the middle of us, but hardly enough oil to grease a gimlet has been found,” notes the Messenger. Thousands of dollars have been spent in an effort to find the precious fluid, but it has been as elusive as the Irishman’s flea.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Daniel Walker, Democratic candidate for governor, said today he opposes the Lincoln Lake project and will try to stop it if elected. His statement today said the $63.3 million “tax proposal” is one more example of destruction committed in the name of progress. Walker said the lake would take more than 18,000 acres of cropland, damage croplands and wildlife and remove more than 26,000 acres from the tax roll in Coles and Douglas counties. He said the need for the lake “is not desperate” and he is “flatly opposed” to the Lincoln Lake project… CHARLESTON – About 25 Eastern Illinois University students met yesterday afternoon with President Gilbert Fite and presented him with a list of demands. One of their demands was that Fite issue a statement on behalf of the university condemning the Vietnam War. Most of the other demands were related to university matters. Fite spoke with the students for a time and then they left his office. There was no indication by Fite on his position regarding the war… CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University’s track squad now boasts a 1972 Olympian in Sandy Osei-Agyeman. The Ghana native qualified for that country’s Olympic squad during meets in that country the weekend of April 29. According to Maynard “Pat” O’Brien, the Panthers’ track coach, Osei-Agyeman qualified in the 220-yard dash with a time of 21.0 seconds on a rounded turn. The Ghana team director told Osei-Agyeman to remain in the United States and continue working out. He will join the Ghana squad in Germany for the 1972 Munich Games.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – With fireworks, a bike race and the first lady of Illinois, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center celebrated its 20th anniversary yesterday. It was appropriate, said SBLHC CEO Gene Leblond, that the centerpiece of the celebration was a community service project led by bankers. Nearly 80 bicyclists representing banks from 11 communities took part in a 25-mile bike race that raised more than $13,000 in pledges to help fight osteoporosis. Former Charleston resident Brenda Edgar, a longtime advocate for women’s health, congratulated hospital officials and staff for 20 years of working to meet the medical needs of all who need it… MATTOON – Coles County’s 911 system becomes operational today with 911 being available for emergencies beginning at 8 a.m. The system was actually ready a few days ago, said Jack Abrams, 911 director, but he said he felt it was better not to begin 911 calls on a weekend. Coles County residents should call 911 in case of an emergency, Abrams said. The 911 calls are to report a crime, fire, serious injury, heart attack, serious automobile accident or anything that requires an immediate response. The 911 system, Abrams cautioned, should not be used for road condition reports, weather reports, household appliance repairs, automobile breakdowns, noise or littering complaints, pets in a tree, legal advice and directory assistance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0