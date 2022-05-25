Gravestone created for 103-year-old former slave killed in 1917 Mattoon tornado

MATTOON — The grave of a 103-year-old former slave who died in the May 26, 1917 tornado that brought vast destruction to Mattoon is no longer unmarked.

The final resting place of Martha Smith at Dodge Grove Cemetery was given a gravestone this spring through the efforts of local historian Randy Ervin, city cemetery staff, and Adams Memorials. Ervin, who wrote a 2020 book about overlooked history in Mattoon cemeteries, said he stumbled across Smith's story by accident while conducting research.

"This woman's story is amazing, but there was no monument. Nobody knew where she was," Ervin said of Smith, whose lifespan stretched from the presidencies of James Madison to Woodrow Wilson.

Newspaper archives report that Smith and her family were slaves at the outset of the Civil War and that one of her sons, William Smith, later served as a cook in a Wisconsin regiment of the Union Army. She and her newly free family later moved to Mattoon. Ervin said he would like to find a photo of White and explore the history of her family, including what brought them to Mattoon.

Smith had lived to be the oldest resident of Mattoon at the time of the tornado. Smith, who resided at 1800 DeWitt Ave., suffered a skull fracture during the tornado and died days later while in the care of the hospital at the Old Folks' Home. Historical records report that the tornado killed 91 people and injured nearly 600 others in Charleston and Mattoon.

Ervin said he felt that a gravestone would provide a way to share Smith's story with the community and create a memorial of sorts for the tornado's other victims, so he approached Adams Memorials with the idea. Ervin said he had thought that he would need to raise funds for the marker, but Adams Memorials offered to donate it.

Linda House, sales manager for the Adams Memorials office in Mattoon, said they found the approximate location for Smith's gravesite with the help of the city's Dodge Grove Cemetery website, which includes links to a burial list and a cemetery map. Robert Newlin, sexton for Dodge Grove, then helped find the exact unmarked spot where Smith was buried.

Adams Memorials on April 15 installed a gray granite stone inscribed with information about Smith's history at her gravesite, which is located near the intersection of Mausoleum and North drives on the north side of the cemetery.

"It's a piece of history that we think is important to be remembered," House said.

