MATTOON — The Lincoln-Douglas debates, including the one in Charleston, and their central argument over whether the Declaration of Independence truly meant "all men are created equal" culminated in the Gettysburg Address.

Lincoln Home National Historic Site Superintendent Timothy Good presented this assessment of Abraham Lincoln's evolving political beliefs during his presentation at the Coles County Historical Society Founders' Day dinner Monday evening.

"You can't understand the Gettysburg Address without understanding the Lincoln-Douglas debates, and vice versa. They are inextricably linked," Good said during this event at Stadium Grill. He also talked about the key role Ulysses S. Grant's early command in Mattoon played in him becoming commanding general of the Union Army.

In 1858, the series of seven debates pitted Republican challenger Lincoln against Democratic incumbent Stephen Douglas during their campaigns for a U.S. Senate seat in Illinois. The Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston hosted the fourth debate on Sept. 18, 1858, and is now home to the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Museum.

Slavery's future in the U.S. was a main topic of contention. Good, who oversees Lincoln's home in Springfield, said Douglas consistently argued that "all men are created equal" only applied to whites. Good said such arguments had long been used to justify slavery, noting that slave labor was directly tied to 60% of U.S. exports in 1860.

Good said Lincoln's stated support for equality across races fluctuated during the early debates depending on whether the event was being held in anti-slavery Northern Illinois, pro-slavery Southern Illinois, or the contentious central area.

However, Good said Lincoln spoke out for equality during the Oct. 15 last debate in Alton, on the Mississippi River in Southwest Illinois. He said historians have speculated that Lincoln's riverboat ride to Alton brought back painful memories of seeing slavery firsthand during trips on the Ohio River and to New Orleans on the Mississippi.

"He talked about the Declaration of Independence in a way he had never talked about it before, that it was in fact for all men. This was our cornerstone. This was our bedrock, this is what it means to be an American," Good said.

While Lincoln lost the Senate race, the debates raised his national profile that he was able to become the Republican presidential candidate and win the 1860 election.

As president, Good said Lincoln harkened back to the debates' conclusion as part of his Gettysburg Address on Nov. 19, 1863, at the site of this Union victory over invading Confederate forces in Pennsylvania. He said this speech was pivotal as Lincoln marshalled support for its Emancipation Proclamation for slaves in the rebellious South.

Good said Lincoln used the phrase "four score and seven years ago" to subtly reference July 4, 1776, and the Declaration of Independence at a time when slavery was still a contentious issue. The president then said the U.S. was "conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal" in his Gettysburg Address.

"This is the answer Lincoln gives to us about what it means to be an American. Lincoln continued that all the way through the Civil War," Good said.

Regarding Grant, Good said Lincoln's future top general in the victory over the South was working as a clerk at his father's leather goods store in Galena in February 1860 before the Civil War started.

Good said Grant, a veteran officer, re-enlisted at the war's outset and took his first command in spring 1861 at a muster camp in Mattoon. He said that posting led to him commanding the 21st Illinois Infantry and leading it south to Tennessee. He said Grant's subsequent battlefield successes and promotions brought him to Lincoln's attention.

"It all starts here," Good said of Mattoon, which marks this history with a Camp Grant memorial site. "I think Mattoon has a huge part to play in American history because of that fact alone."

