Historian, preservation consultant Steve Thompson of Mattoon dies

MATTOON — The community is mourning the death of historian and preservation consultant Steve Thompson of Mattoon, who worked on projects in Coles County and beyond.

The Coles County Historical Society Board of Directors in a statement called the passing of Thompson, "one of the biggest champions of the history of Mattoon and all of Coles County." He died at age 69 on Thursday due to medical issues.

"He embodied the true spirit of fighting to preserve military and local history," the board said. "He leaves a gaping hole in our local historical preservation community."

Thompson, who worked on preservation projects nationwide through his Intrepid Consulting Services, Inc., spearheaded many local projects and was the driving force behind the Mattoon Civil War Memorial Ellipse/Camp Grant Municipal Park Project.

The Ellipse overlooks the site of Mattoon's Civil War-era Camp Grant, which functioned as a Union muster camp for Illinois infantry regiments from 1861-1865. In May 1861, then Illinois recruitment and training officer Capt. U.S. Grant performed some of his first Civil War duties at this site.

"Steve worked tirelessly on behalf of the Coles County Historical Preservation Committee getting the Lumpkin Heights and Elm Ridge Subdivision Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places," the board also said.

The historic district encompasses more than 160 residences along much of Wabash, Lafayette and the south side of Charleston avenues between Sixth and Logan streets, and along Elm Ridge. Lumpkin Heights, started in the early 1900s, and Elm Ridge, started in the mid-1930s, contained more than a dozen styles of architecture.

In addition, Thompson helped create the Historical Society's current Women's Suffrage Exhibit at the Mattoon Train Depot Museum in partnership with SC3F Wealth Management and tracked down local artifacts related to the suffrage movement. He received a Historical Societies Honorary Achievement Award in June for his work on this exhibit and his support of local preservation.

"We will truly miss his larger-than-life presence and volunteerism," the board said.

Thompson also helped with efforts to refurbish the World War II tank at Peterson Park as a memorial and to place a historical marker in Mattoon about Confederate saboteurs operating there during the Civil War. He led archeological digs at Mattoon's oldest park, Allison-Cunningham Park, and helped get Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium on the National Register, as well.

"That is a huge loss for our community. He was a huge wealth of knowledge," said Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd.

