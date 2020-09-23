× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coles County is rich in railroad history, especially Mattoon, where the first plat was filed in October 1855. Trains for generations have been the lifeblood of the region's economy.

Here's a look back at what shaped our train past.

MATTOON GEOGRAPHY

Mattoon sprang up at the intersection of the Terre Haute-Alton and Illinois Central rail lines.

The Illinois General Assembly chartered the Illinois Central Railroad in 1851 to build the north-south line. The Springfield firm of Phelps, Mattoon & Barnes had the contract to create the St. Louis, Alton & Terre Haute Railroad.

The intersection was Section 13 in what became Mattoon Township. At the junction, settlers marked lots with pegs, spawning the area's nickname: "Pegtown."

The first train to cross was on June 9, 1855, and an estimated 3,000 turned out to the see spectacle.

"Toward noon a shriek was heard from the east and the eager watchers, straining their eyes beheld a small cloud of smoke out of which gradually emerged the first steam locomotive hundreds of them had ever seen," recounted the Journal Gazette in a July 1976 article.

THE NAME

William B. Mattoon, a native of Vienna, New York, was a partner in Phelps, Mattoon & Barnes and is credited sparking Mattoon's growth in agriculture and industry. The junction of the two busy lines on what was the edge of the prairie turned Coles County into hub of commerce.

"Businessmen and farmers, some of the earliest settlers of the region, were quick to seize the opportunity that this coincidence of railroad construction offered," the Journal Gazette wrote. "They started a courtship with the railroads by naming the new town after William B. Mattoon, the construction man who laid the east-west line, and the love affair eventually grew into an enduring marriage."

The name was approved during a May 1855 meeting.

Three years later, trains would bring Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas for their September 1858 debate at the Coles County Fairgrounds as well as President-elect Lincoln during his last visit to Coles County. He saw his stepmother, Sarah Bush Lincoln, a few months after being elected president then returned to Springfield.

THE STATUS TODAY

Four rail systems ended in Mattoon or went through the community by 1889. An interurban service was established from Mattoon in the early 1900s.

Early on, a depot called the Essex House served the railroads. What became known as the Illinois Central-Gulf Railroad station opened on Jan. 21, 1918. The red brick depot was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.

Crews remodeled the building in 2011 and today organizations are based in the structure, which still serves as a train depot. Amtrak’s Saluki route passes through the community, linking Chicago and Carbondale.

