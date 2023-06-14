CHARLESTON — EIU is filled with history and stories. Mark Hudson, EIU’s director of housing and dining and the unofficial EIU historian expert, led a tour through EIU’s first three buildings Old Main, Pemberton Hall and Blair Hall.

The historical tour was arranged by the Charleston Carnegie Public Library to present the history and stories of EIU’s beginning as a public university.

The library previously arranged a roof top tour at Old Main last year with Hudson.

Old Main

Hudson said EIU was first built in Charleston because the state needed more teacher colleges to meet the demand of the growing population in Illinois. The first public university in the state was Illinois State University followed by the University of Illinois. The third school was Southern Illinois University Carbondale and then Chicago State University.

In 1892, the state legislators talked about needing more public universities to produce more teachers. A law was passed for two others to be built, but they had to be built in the Northwestern and East Central part of the state. Northern Illinois University was built in DeKalb, Ill. and then the competition to have the East Central college began.

Hudson said in the beginning many local cities were vying for the college, but it finally came down to in between Charleston and Mattoon, which started heated arguments.

Originally, Charleston and Mattoon had made an agreement for the, at the time, wooden courthouse and county seat would remain in Charleston while Mattoon got the college.

However, Mattoon decided they wanted to have both. This led to Charleston asking to be considered for the location of the school.

Hudson said the newly ignited feud was “pretty fierce and backstabbing.”

One of the final factors which helped decide the location for the college was the water.

During the feud, Mattoon began a rumor that Charleston did not have the quantity and quality of water needed and could not house the college.

However, Charleston provided water to the smaller surrounding towns such as Ashmore, Oakland, etc.

Hudson said when someone from the state came to get a water sample from Charleston to test no one knew they were coming ahead of time. The individual took a water sample from a hotel which used to be at the square.

“They took it back and evaluated it, and the water was supreme,” Hudson said. “They couldn’t believe how good the water quality was here in spite of what Mattoon said.”

However, there was one problem the state did not realize at the time of getting the water sample and choosing Charleston to house the college.

“It’s sort of debated [if] this was an accidental outcome or intentional outcome, but the water in the Charleston hotel actually was trained in from Chicago,” Hudson said.

That was not known when the decision was made, thus after debating in Springfield, Ill., the state chose Charleston to have the school built.

EIU began being built, costing $227,000, in the 1890s. A contractor in Chicago was chosen to build Old Main.

Partway into construction, the contractor’s bank in Chicago went insolvent so the contractor lost all their money and abandoned the project.

Hudson said the building was only half done and no one knew what to do.

“Alexander Briggs, who was a Charleston entrepreneurial bigwig, said ‘we’ll finish that.’ So they stepped up and finished the building,” Hudson said.

Eastern Illinois University was opened 1895 with Old Main as the only building a part of the college.

Pemberton Hall

After the college was opened and smoothly running, EIU’s first acting president, Livingston Lord, noticed there was no residential part of the college community for students.

Beginning in 1900, Lord began what would be a seven year fight with state legislation and the state governor to approve the project.

Initially, state legislators would not agree to the all girls dormitory, so Lord added a new gymnasium to part of the building to replace the windowless one in old Main. This got state legislators to approve of the new building, but twice the proposal was sent to the governor and dismissed.

It was only with state senator Stanton Pemberton’s assistance that the request was approved by the governor the third time the proposal was made in 1907. Lord made the recommendation to name the hall in his honor for his assistance.

Building Pemberton Hall’s dormitory, dining hall and gymnasium cost $100,000.

Lord’s idea was enrollment would increase because families would be more willing to send their daughters to college where the university will take care of them in a dorm.

Pemberton was initially built to house 100 girls and within the first semester open in 1908, it housed at full capacity.

Throughout the years, Pemberton has gained several historical and fictional stories, one of which is that Pemberton is haunted.

Hudson said that to his knowledge and all the research he had done, he could not find evidence of anyone ever dying in Pemberton. The main ghost story is of a girl who stayed at the dorm over break in the first years Pemberton was open and was playing piano on the fourth floor when she woke up a sleeping janitor. The janitor was spooked by the piano being played without students around, so he struck her from behind in the head.

The janitor went back to bed, and the girl, leaving a trail of blood, dragged her body down four floors to the Head of Pemberton Hall from 1910 to 1917 Mary Hawkins’ room. Once in Hawkins’ room, the girl tried to bang on the door to awaken Hawkins but was too weak. Hawkins awoke the next morning to find the girl’s body in a large pool of blood in the morning.

However, there is no newspaper reporting on a murder of a girl in Pemberton leading Hudson to believe it never happened.

Besides being involved in a ghost story, Hawkins is a well-known and respected figure for many women who passed through Pemberton when it opened.

Being head of the hall and a teacher, Hawkins left an impact on students and now has a unique art sculpture dedicated to her in Pemberton.

Hudson said Hawkins and her family are from New Zealand, so Hawkins’ grand niece and nephew had a 45,000 to 50,000 year old double spiral sculpture from ancient New Zealand Kauri dedicated to Hawkins and placed in pemberton.

In total there are three similar pieces like the one in Pemberton made by Kerry Strongman, a master carver New Zealand native. The other two sculptures are in the New Zealand homes of Gilbert Hawkins and Pamela Gardiner, her grand nephew and niece.

In 2014, the sculpture had a wooden frame added around the piece made by a retired EIU sculpture professor, Jeff Boshart, from a 300 year old Bur tree cut down on the East side of Old Main.

Hudson said it is highly likely Hawkins walked under and saw the Bur tree frequently while at EIU.

Hudson said the tree was cut down due to the damage it had taken from being struck by lightning several times. Now a sapling of the original Bur tree has been planted in its place.

Over the years Pemberton has changed by having the Dining Hall closed in the early 2000s, the gymnasium becoming textbook rentals then into Pine Honors College, and while it once housed up to 200 girls after an extension in the 1960s, the Hall now houses up to 120.

Blair Hall

The third building at EIU built is Blair Hall. Blair was built in 1913 after the school realized they were running out of classroom space.

Blair was opened as a lab hall after Old Main was filled with many offices. It cost approximately $93,000 to build.

Blair Hall is named after Francis Blair, the first head of the training school in Blair Hall at EIU when the building opened.

On April 28, 2004, Blair Hall was almost entirely burned down in an accidental fire.

It took two years to rebuild Blair and reopen after the fire.

Hudson said with a 40 mph wind that day, the fire only grew and grew.

“The concern was that Old Main was going to catch on fire because the flames were being pushed to Old Main,” Hudson said. “When Mattoon [Fire Department] got here, they had a high rise water ladder truck that they can put up and they can just blast 1000s of gallons of water back in the fire to keep it off of Old Main. And that’s really what saved Old Main.”

Following the Blair fire, EIU and Charleston worked together to purchase a high rise water ladder truck for the Charleston Fire Department to have for future use.

EIU Today

Since the first three buildings, EIU has substantially grown. While every building has its own history, the first three contain over a century of stories.