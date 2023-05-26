Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON — A new interactive map has been posted online to help tell the story of the May 26, 1917 tornado that killed more than 90 people and injured approximately 600 more in Coles County.

Executive Director Kelly Lockhart of the Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission said their geographic information system program has created a map showing photos, news stories, and locations of deaths from the tornado that swept east through the Mattoon and Charleston areas.

The map's introduction notes that this twister on a Saturday afternoon 106 years ago was "one of the most destructive tornadoes ever known in the state of Illinois." The tornado was reported to have been whirling at a rate of 120 mph and advancing at a speed of 40 mph when it touched down west of Mattoon.

"From DeWitt Avenue (in Mattoon), the center of the storm’s path, for 26 blocks there was ruin and destruction," reported The Gazette soon afterward. Newspaper accounts also reported that the tornado "in all of its fury, trapped women and children in their homes like rats in a trap" swept across the district north of Madison Avenue on its way through Charleston.

Lockhart said the tornado map is live on Coles County's homepage, halfway down, at colesco.illinois.gov and at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/0ba0bfa6148f4d19bef44eb886187c6c. The map was created by Lockhart and Noah Spence, with help from Gary Brinkmeyer and Donna Stewart.