historic Five Mile House is scheduled to host a traditional Irish music concert as part of its open house activities Sunday afternoon.
Wild Columbine from Springfield will be making its first appearance at the Five Mile House when this band performs at 2:15 p.m. in the site's
restored 1880 barn.
Wild Columbine will perform traditional Irish music at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the historic Five Mile House at Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Road, south of Charleston.
The open house will begin at 1 p.m. with a presentation by
local historian Tom Vance on the history of butter churns.
Other open house activities will include wool spinning and blacksmithing demonstrations, children's games and a gift shop wagon. Admission to this event will be free.
The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the courthouse square in Charleston, was a way station for early settlers and travelers in Coles County. Those travelers may have included Abraham Lincoln when he was a circuit riding attorney.
The restored house sits at the northeast corner of Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Road, where it hosts a series of events every summer. Parking is available in the yard and along the road.
Photos: Five Mile House open house
Five Mile House Open House 06/24/18 (2)
Phil Teare works on making a wooden bucket during the Five Mile House open house south of Charleston on Sunday
Five Mile House Open House 06/24/18 (1)
People listen to music during the Five Mile House open house south of Charleston on Sunday
Five Mile House Open House 06/24/18 (3)
Volunteers Cecelia Hicks, left, and Myrna Madigan, foreground right, work on spinning during the Five Mile House open house south of Charleston on Sunday
Five Mile House Open House 06/24/18 (4)
Lance Beever talks about firestarting during the Five Mile House open house south of Charleston on Sunday
Five Mile House Open House 06/24/18 (5)
Lance Beever, works with Alex Warf, right, of Mattoon, on firestarting during the Five Mile House open house south of Charleston on Sunday
Five Mile House Open House 06/24/18 (6)
Lance Beever demonstrates fire starting by flintlock rifle during the Five Mile House open house south of Charleston on Sunday
Five Mile House Open House 06/24/18 (7)
Shown are firestarting materials during the Five Mile House open house south of Charleston on Sunday
Five Mile House Open House 06/24/18 (8)
Shown is the interior of the Five Mile House open house south of Charleston during the open house on Sunday
Five Mile House Open House 06/24/18 (9)
Shown is the interior of the Five Mile House south of Charleston during the open house on Sunday
Five Mile House Open House 06/24/18 (10)
A sign in the foreground, and the Five Mile House in the background, during the open house south of Charleston on Sunday
