CHARLESTON — The historic Five Mile House is scheduled to host a traditional Irish music concert as part of its open house activities Sunday afternoon.

Wild Columbine from Springfield will be making its first appearance at the Five Mile House when this band performs at 2:15 p.m. in the site's restored 1880 barn.

The open house will begin at 1 p.m. with a presentation by local historian Tom Vance on the history of butter churns.

Other open house activities will include wool spinning and blacksmithing demonstrations, children's games and a gift shop wagon. Admission to this event will be free.

The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the courthouse square in Charleston, was a way station for early settlers and travelers in Coles County. Those travelers may have included Abraham Lincoln when he was a circuit riding attorney.

The restored house sits at the northeast corner of Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Road, where it hosts a series of events every summer. Parking is available in the yard and along the road.

