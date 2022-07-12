Kaskaskia river journey the focus of upcoming Historical Society meeting

SULLIVAN — Charles W. Shuman of Annandale, Va., formerly of Sullivan, will present "Our Kaskaskia River Adventure" to the Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 21 at their new History Center.
This will be the first meeting held at the society's new location at 1303 S. Hamilton, Sullivan.
In June of 1953, Shuman and his brothers, John and Paul, along with their father, Charles B. Shuman, floated down the Kaskaskia River from Findlay to Chester on the Mississippi in their wooden outboard motor boat, "Ida." It was an eight-day boating and camping adventure that became a trip of a lifetime for these three teenagers and their father. Their pictures from the trip depict the Kaskaskia River before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dammed the river at Shelbyville and Carlyle, and before it was straightened at its mouth on the Mississippi.
Shuman is a former Moultrie farmer, administrator of the Illinois and US Farmer's Home Administration, and retired stock broker. He is also a charter member of the Moultrie County Historical Society from 1967.
Those attending will be invited to share any of their own Kaskaskia River adventure stories. The public is invited to attend.
