Kaskaskia river journey the focus of upcoming Historical Society meeting

In June of 1953, Shuman and his brothers, John and Paul, along with their father, Charles B. Shuman, floated down the Kaskaskia River from Findlay to Chester on the Mississippi in their wooden outboard motor boat, "Ida." It was an eight-day boating and camping adventure that became a trip of a lifetime for these three teenagers and their father. Their pictures from the trip depict the Kaskaskia River before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dammed the river at Shelbyville and Carlyle, and before it was straightened at its mouth on the Mississippi.