CHARLESTON — A former hotel that has sat vacant and unused near the courthouse square for more than three decades has been named to the list of Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois.

The two-story Lawes Hotel building, built circa 1874 along Jackson Avenue, was among the listed places announced Thursday by Landmarks Illinois, a historic preservation nonprofit organization.

Landmarks Illinois reported in its announcement that this Charleston building has suffered damage from deferred maintenance during its more than 30 years sitting vacant and unused. The organization added that preservation efforts must begin soon, or the building may become a public safety hazard and face demolition by neglect.

Quinn Adamowski, regional advocacy manager for Landmarks Illinois, said the nomination of the Lawes Hotel for the list drew their attention because of the building's proximity to the square and downtown business district. He said there has been economic revitalization over time in this district and the former hotel could be part of that development if it is preserved and restored.

Adamowski also said they decided to place the Lawes Hotel on the list because of the many letters of support assembled by the Charleston Historic Preservation Commission in its nomination. Those supporters included the Coles County Historical Society, Coles County Genealogical Society, Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce and Charleston Tourism Office.

"That building has been sitting empty, from what we can find in our research, for over 34 years," Kit Morice, Charleston Historic Preservation Commission member, said of this building adjacent to City Hall and the Chamber office. "It's in a prominent location. People notice it."

Morice said this Italianate-style building was constructed circa 1874 as a private home. She said the original brick building became the Lawes Hotel in 1905 and was expanded to include a wood-framed kitchen and dining room. She said this structure served as a hotel until the late 1950s and was then used mostly for office space until the 1980s, after which it has been vacant.

The current property owner placed a new roof on the building several years ago and has taken other steps to maintain it, Morice. However, she said that maintaining such a historic structure can be challenging and that sitting vacant and unused will cause damage to any building overtime.

Borth Morice and Landmarks Illinois' Adamowski said they would like to work with the property owner to help get a plan in place for the future of the Lawes Hotel and provide referrals to preservation resources.

"We will continue to work with local residents and elected officials, as well as building and preservation professionals, to develop solutions for the reuse of these threatened places," said Landmarks Illinois President and CEO Bonnie McDonald in the announcement of the 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places list.

