Lerna's Lincoln Log Cabin to host corn history talk Saturday

"About 10,000 years ago, a weedy grass growing in Mexico possessed of a strange trait known as a 'jumping gene' transformed itself into a larger and more useful grass, the cereal grass that we would come to know as maize and then corn," the program reported. "Most textbooks only mention corn in the context of rescuing a few early settlers, but it in fact sustained the colonies and then the early U.S., and then virtually created the Midwest, a region settled faster than any other region in history."