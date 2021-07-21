Lerna's Lincoln Log Cabin to host corn history talk Saturday

LERNA — The Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site in Lerna will host a “How Corn Changed Itself and Then Changed Everything Else” presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday in its visitor center.
As part of the Illinois Humanities Road Scholar program, food historian Cynthia Clampitt will discuss how corn transformed the Americas. Admission will be free.
"About 10,000 years ago, a weedy grass growing in Mexico possessed of a strange trait known as a 'jumping gene' transformed itself into a larger and more useful grass, the cereal grass that we would come to know as maize and then corn," the program reported. "Most textbooks only mention corn in the context of rescuing a few early settlers, but it in fact sustained the colonies and then the early U.S., and then virtually created the Midwest, a region settled faster than any other region in history."
Clampitt is a member of the Culinary Historians of Chicago, Society of Women Geographers, Agricultural History Society and Midwestern History Association.
Lincoln Log Cabin, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, recreates the 19th century home of Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln, father and stepmother of President Abraham Lincoln. The site is 8 miles south of Charleston at 402 S. Lincoln Highway, Lerna.