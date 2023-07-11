MATTOON — Lincoln Home National Historic Site Superintendent Timothy Good is scheduled to discuss the Lincoln-Douglas debates during the Coles County Historical Society Founders' Day dinner on July 24.

The event at Stadium Grill is open to the public, but seating is limited and reservations are due by July 18. The dinner is set to begin at 6 p.m. and the cost is $25, with a choice of top sirloin, chicken Monterey, catfish, or tomato basil pasta. Reservations can be made by contacting Sandra Graven at sgraven2808@yahoo.com or 217-273-8968.

There will be a short presentation on the work of local historian Stephan Thompson and WWII contributions of Maj. Charles Blakesly Hall. Good will then speak on the 1858 debates.

Good, a 33-year veteran of the National Park Service, began his career serving at the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park and Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site in Washington. He also helped develop the NPS Civil War Soldiers & Sailors System. This is a computerized database of 6.3 million soldier records and several thousand-unit histories.

Good then served on the National Mall; Lincoln Home National Historic Site; Cuyahoga Valley National Park; Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park; the Midwest Regional Office in Omaha, Nebraska; and Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis before returning to Springfield in 2018.

For more information about the Coles County Historical Society, visit coleshistory.net or the Coles County Historical Society page on Facebook.

The best of Abraham Lincoln on film and TV 'Abraham Lincoln' 'Abe Lincoln in Illinois' (1940) "Drunk History" "The Lego Movie" 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989) 'Young Mr. Lincoln' (1939) 'Lincoln' (2012) 'The Birth of a Nation' (1915) 'Frederick Douglass — In Five Speeches'