Lincoln Home superintendent to speak at Coles Historical Society dinner

CHARLESTON — Lincoln Home National Historic Site Superintendent Timothy Good is scheduled to speak at the Coles County Historical Society Founder’s Day dinner on July 18.

Reservations are due as soon as possible for this dinner at 6 p.m. at the Unique Suites Brick House Bar & Grill in Charleston. The cost is $25 for the dinner, with choice of beef, chicken, or vegetarian lasagna. Reservations can be made by contacting Sandra Graven at sgraven2808@yahoo.com or 217-273-8968.

Good has served with the National Park Service for 32 years. He began his career in Washington, serving at the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park and Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site. He followed these two assignments with a 14-month detail for the NPS Washington Office Information & Telecommunications Division. There, he helped develop the Civil War Soldiers & Sailors System, a computerized database of 6.3 million soldier records and several thousand-unit histories.

Lincoln Home (copy)

Superintendent Timothy Good with the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, pictured, is scheduled to speak at the Coles County Historical Society's annual Founder’s Day dinner on July 18.

He then serviced on the National Mall in Washington; Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield; Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Brecksville, Ohio; Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park in Dayton, Ohio; the Midwest Regional Office in Omaha, Nebraska; and Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis, Missouri before returning to Springfield in 2018.

The guest speaker also has held acting assignments at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and Acadia National Park.

Good graduated from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana, with a bachelor's in American History; attained his master's in history through the University of Durham, England; and earned a diploma from the U.S. Naval War College.

He has authored five published books, "The American Eagle Squadrons of the Royal Air Force, Operational Records and Combat Reports, 1940-1942" (2020); "American Privateers in the War of 1812: The Vessels and their Prizes as Recorded in Niles’ Weekly Register" (2012); "Lincoln for President: An Underdog’s Path to the 1860 Republican Nomination" (2009); "The Lincoln-Douglas Debates and the Making of a President" (2007), and "We Saw Lincoln Shot: One Hundred Eyewitness Accounts" (1996).

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

