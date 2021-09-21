Lincoln Log Cabin to hold Harvest Frolic on Saturday, Sunday

LERNA — Visitors are invited to celebrate the arrival of autumn at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site’s annual Harvest Frolic festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26.

Lincoln Log Cabin reported that mid-19th century activities and entertainment will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at its Lincoln and Sargent farms, including children's games, crafts, and hearth cooking. Several artisans and craftsmen will be onsite demonstrating their trades, such as spinning, pottery, broom making, blacksmithing, and embroidery.

Entertainment will include performances by The Unreconstructed String Band throughout both days at the Sargent Farm, "The Dulcimer Guy" Mike Anderson twice daily in the visitor center auditorium, "The Clockwork Clown" contortionist three times daily at the Sargent Farm, and more.

"Krembo K. and Freakshow Foley will perform sideshow stunts of sword swallowing and juggling," Lincoln Log Cabin reported, with three performances daily at the Lincoln Farm. On Sunday, visitors can join in and play a historical game of cricket at the Lincoln Farm.

Slow-Spark BBQ, Toppins Ice Cream and other food vendors will be open at the Harvest Frolic, which will also host a pop-up farmers market featuring Four Little Pumpkins Farm.

Admission is free and open to the public. All participants and attendees will be required to observe current state and federal public health guidance regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Lincoln Log Cabin, a gateway site for the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, was the 1840s home of Abraham Lincoln’s father and stepmother, Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln. The site is located eight miles south of Charleston and 14 miles southeast of Mattoon.

The Harvest Frolic is produced by the historic site and the Lincoln Log Cabin Foundation, with support from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation and sponsorship from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System and Consolidated Communications.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.