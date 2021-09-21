 Skip to main content
Lincoln Log Cabin to hold Harvest Frolic on Saturday, Sunday

The desk used by President Abraham Lincoln to write his first inaugural address will be on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum for at least six months after being restored. READ MORE HERE.

LERNA — Visitors are invited to celebrate the arrival of autumn at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site’s annual Harvest Frolic festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26.

Lincoln Log Cabin reported that mid-19th century activities and entertainment will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at its Lincoln and Sargent farms, including children's games, crafts, and hearth cooking. Several artisans and craftsmen will be onsite demonstrating their trades, such as spinning, pottery, broom making, blacksmithing, and embroidery.

Entertainment will include performances by The Unreconstructed String Band throughout both days at the Sargent Farm, "The Dulcimer Guy" Mike Anderson twice daily in the visitor center auditorium, "The Clockwork Clown" contortionist three times daily at the Sargent Farm, and more.

'The Dulcimer Guy'

"The Dulcimer Guy" Mike Anderson of Jacksonville performed at the 2018 Harvest Frolic and is scheduled to return for the 2021 festival Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.

"Krembo K. and Freakshow Foley will perform sideshow stunts of sword swallowing and juggling," Lincoln Log Cabin reported, with three performances daily at the Lincoln Farm. On Sunday, visitors can join in and play a historical game of cricket at the Lincoln Farm.

Slow-Spark BBQ, Toppins Ice Cream and other food vendors will be open at the Harvest Frolic, which will also host a pop-up farmers market featuring Four Little Pumpkins Farm.

Admission is free and open to the public.  All participants and attendees will be required to observe current state and federal public health guidance regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Band performance

The Unreconstructed String Band from Gadsen, Ala., performed at the 2018 Harvest Frolic and is scheduled to play at the 2021 edition Saturday and Sunday at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.

Lincoln Log Cabin, a gateway site for the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, was the 1840s home of Abraham Lincoln’s father and stepmother, Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln. The site is located eight miles south of Charleston and 14 miles southeast of Mattoon.

The Harvest Frolic is produced by the historic site and the Lincoln Log Cabin Foundation, with support from the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation and sponsorship from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System and Consolidated Communications.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

MORE INFORMATION

Go to lincolnlogcabin.org/harvestfrolic or the group's Facebook page for schedules and more information.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

