 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Lincoln presenter to discuss his role in PBS documentary at Five Mile House

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House is scheduled Sunday, July 10, to feature Abraham Lincoln portrayer Joe Woodard, who will offer behind-the-scenes commentary on his leading role in PBS' "Abraham Lincoln, Prelude to the Presidency" documentary.

The commentary by Woodard, of Hazel Dell in Cumberland County, will accompany a screening at 2:30 p.m. in the Five Mile House barn of the Lincoln documentary, with permission from WILL-TV.

Woodard as Lincoln (copy)

Joe Woodard of Hazel Dell portrays Abraham Lincoln in PBS' "Abraham Lincoln, Prelude to the Presidency" documentary.

Plans for the open house starting at 1 p.m. also include live music performed by the Old Tyme Fiddlers, blacksmith demonstrators, vendors, and children’s activities. In addition, spinners will show their craft in the shade of the back yard and demonstrate open air, fireless, ice dyeing. Acid dye is sprinkled over ice with yarn underneath contained in a tray.

Artisan Cheryl Hawker will demonstrate wooden spoon carving, as well. Using only basic hand tools, she will carve a variety of shapes from several varieties of wood.

The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the Charleston square, was a way station for early settlers in Coles County. The site also includes an 1880-built barn that was moved to the house's grounds in recent years and is now an event venue.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of Nigerian convicts on run after escaping prison

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News