Lincoln presenter to discuss his role in PBS documentary at Five Mile House

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House is scheduled Sunday, July 10, to feature Abraham Lincoln portrayer Joe Woodard, who will offer behind-the-scenes commentary on his leading role in PBS' "Abraham Lincoln, Prelude to the Presidency" documentary.

The commentary by Woodard, of Hazel Dell in Cumberland County, will accompany a screening at 2:30 p.m. in the Five Mile House barn of the Lincoln documentary, with permission from WILL-TV.

Plans for the open house starting at 1 p.m. also include live music performed by the Old Tyme Fiddlers, blacksmith demonstrators, vendors, and children’s activities. In addition, spinners will show their craft in the shade of the back yard and demonstrate open air, fireless, ice dyeing. Acid dye is sprinkled over ice with yarn underneath contained in a tray.

Artisan Cheryl Hawker will demonstrate wooden spoon carving, as well. Using only basic hand tools, she will carve a variety of shapes from several varieties of wood.

The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the Charleston square, was a way station for early settlers in Coles County. The site also includes an 1880-built barn that was moved to the house's grounds in recent years and is now an event venue.