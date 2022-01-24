List of Douglas Hall replacement names down to 8

CHARLESTON — A Naming Committee has completed its review of potential new names for Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall.

The names being considered are:

Coles Hall, after former Illinois Gov. Edward Coles;

Hall Residence, after Eastern graduate and Tuskegee Airman Major Charles B. Hall;

Norton Hall, after Ona and Kenneth Norton, an African American couple who secured housing in Charleston for African-American students at Eastern;

Hall-Norton Hall, after Hall and the Nortons

Powell Hall, after Eastern’s first black graduate Zella Powell; and

Ridgeway Hall, after former professor and director of Afro-American Studies at Eastern William T. Ridgeway.

Also being considered are Lincoln-Douglas Debate Hall and Lincoln-Douglas Debate Memorial Towers — which would rename both Lincoln and Douglas halls to Liberty Hall and Justice Hall. Those names would recognize the event that led to the original naming of the halls.

Each of the names presented to EIU's Board of Trustees honors individuals who made significant contributions to the community and/or the university.

Former Eastern President Louis V. Hencken was also previously on the list but asked current university president David Glassman to remove him from consideration in December.

Douglas Hall is an all male residence hall at Eastern. Douglas Hall, along with connecting Lincoln Hall, was named in 1951 in commemoration of the famous debates between Stephen A. Douglas and Abraham Lincoln during their 1858 senate race.

One of those debates was held in Charleston. The pair’s main debate topic was the expansion of slavery in the new U.S. territories, which Douglas supported.

“Over the past few decades, Stephen Douglas has become an increasingly controversial figure for deploying inflammatory and racist rhetoric as a means to realizing his political aspirations,” Glassman wrote in an email to the university community on October 12, 2021.

Pressure to rename Douglas Hall grew after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

In April 2021, the Naming Committee voted to recommend that Douglas Hall’s name be changed. The recommendation was then sent to Glassman, who shared the recommendation at the Board of Trustees’ September meeting.

Submissions for name suggestions from various EIU stakeholders were accepted during October. Glassman reviewed the nominations then sent a list of recommendations to the committee.

The committee had to ensure each name submitted for recommendation met university guidelines before they could finalize a list of recommendations for the president, said Eastern Public Information Coordinator Josh Reinhart.

Although the committee previously voted to recommend a name change, only the board of trustees has the authority to name or rename a campus building.

“The ultimate authority rests with the board of trustees,” said Kenneth Wetstein, vice president for University Advancement at Eastern and member of the Naming Committee.

The potential Douglas Hall renaming was only briefly mentioned during the board’s Jan. 21 meeting, and no action was taken.

But if Glassman decides to suggest action on the name change at the next board meeting, the board could select a new name in April, said Wetstein.

