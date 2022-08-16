LLC faculty member to discuss 'Old York Trail' at Historical Society meeting

SULLIVAN — Carolyn Stephens, adjunct faculty at Lake Land College, will be sharing research and stories about "The Old York Trail" at the Moultrie County History Center, 1303 S. Hamilton St., Sullivan, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

As a historian and avid researcher with experience in archaeology, she has used modern technology, early records and maps, as well as help from over 190 people and groups from Illinois and Indiana to map the exact route of this ancient, well-traveled "superhighway." It led from York, a port on the Wabash River, into the heart of Central Illinois.

Migrating bison, Native Americans, and countless early pioneers seeking new homes in the virgin forests and prairies of Illinois used the Old York Trail. Many believe that the Thomas Lincoln family followed it during their migration into Illinois from Indiana in 1880 before joining the Charleston Road through Moultrie County.