Mattoon Christian Church food pantry reopens in donated building

MATTOON — The Mattoon Christian Church has offered a food pantry for many years, but this ministry was disrupted by the Nov. 28, 2020 fire that severely damaged the church's house of worship on North 19th Street.

Thanks to the Full Gospel Tabernacle congregation's recent donation of its building at 2720 Marion Ave., the pantry is now operating out of a home of its own that Mattoon Christian plans to eventually renovate for worship service use.

"They still wanted the building used for God's service. (The donation) was truly amazing," said Denise King, wife of Mattoon Christian pastor Ken King. Before receiving the tabernacle site, she said Mattoon Christian had been considering constructing a new church building at a cost of $160,000 on an available lot in this neighborhood.

Full Gospel member Rick Higgins said a group of family and friends built the tabernacle approximately 65 years ago at 2720 Marion and kept it going for generations, but the aging congregation had dwindled in numbers in recent years. He said they voted to give the building to Mattoon Christian so the building will continue to be used as a place of worship and ministry.

"That was one of our deciding factors," Higgins said. "We all agreed (Mattoon Christian) would be a good fit for it."

Mattoon Christian's panty is open 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 3:30-5:30 Fridays for walk-in service in the tabernacle building, located next to Kinzel Park and Mattoon High School's soccer practice field. The pantry can be called in advance at 217-294-3845.

Coles County residents in need can utilize the pantry once per month and are asked to bring photo identification. Each recipient gets boxes full of supplies such as frozen hamburger or chicken, dry pasta, beans, canned vegetables and soup, and snacks provided by the Eastern Illinois Food Bank in Urbana and the Midwest Food Bank in Normal.

Mattoon Christian parishioner Trisha Chapman said they are still getting the word out about the pantry's new location, but she is loving being able to provide food for people in need again through the church.

"Just to see the smiles on people's faces, they appreciate it tremendously," Denise King said. "We understand that people go through hardships."

King said the pantry has room to store food in the parsonage that is attached to the tabernacle building. She said Mattoon Christian plans to place a walk-in refrigerator and a freezer in the parsonage's living room so the pantry will be able to increase its food selection.

Mattoon Christian's other plans include renovating the tabernacle building's auditorium so that it can once again host worship services, King said. In the meantime, Mattoon Christian is continuing to hold its services at 11 a.m. every Sunday a couple of blocks to the east at the Marshall Avenue Christian Church building, 620 S. 26th St. Marshall Avenue holds its services at 9 a.m.

The food pantry originally had been located in the basement of Mattoon Christian's three-story, nearly 100-year-old building at 221 N. 19th St.

"We are just trying to clean the building out so we can sell it," King of this fire-damaged, approximately 64,000-square-foot building.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office charged Michael J. Kallis, 43, of Mattoon with felony arson at a place of worship for the fire. Police said, at the time of his arrest, that methamphetamine is believed to have played a major role in the arson and that Kallis told investigators that he was motivated to start the fire by voices in his head.

Kallis entered a voluntary guilty plea on Sept. 1 to the arson charge and a related vehicle theft charge, and now has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Tuesday. The state's attorney's office has agreed to a 10-year cap on the prison sentence and to drop a methamphetamine charge against him.