Mattoon library to host Ulysses S. Grant presentation

MATOON – A presentation about Ulysses S. Grant in Illinois during the outset of the Civil War is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Mattoon Public Library.

A press release from the library reported that the presenter will be park ranger Shawn Williams, who is a tour guide at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis. This historic site is centered on a home known as White Haven where Grant met his future wife, Julia, and lived with her and her family from 1854 to 1859.

“I will be talking about how (Grant) was just a clerk working in his dad's leather goods store in Galena in April 1861 when the war began,” Williams wrote of his Grant presentation. “By August, just four months later, he is a brigadier general. Before he became a colonel of the 21st Illinois Volunteer Infantry, he was working as an aid for Gov. Richard Yates. He was helping to raise regiments for the war effort, and swearing the regiments into service.”

The 21st Illinois was raised from the congressional district around Mattoon. Williams said the 21st Illinois was a regiment with many discipline issues when Grant took command.

“He whipped them into shape as a fighting unit. Grant trained the 21st in Springfield before they moved into Missouri to go after Confederates who were destroying railroads and property in Missouri," Williams said. "Grant would eventually be placed in charge of southeastern Missouri, and set up his headquarters in Cairo."

Grant would eventually go on to be promoted as commander of the Union arms in the closing years of the Civil War and elected as president for two terms after the war.

Williams' presentation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday in the Community Room in the library’s lower basement. The library’s Local History Center, which includes its new Civil War display, will be open after the presentation. The display, curated by volunteer Chris Suerdieck, features the 21st Illinois and includes related artifacts. This will be the third Civil War-related presentation during the launch of the new display. In May, the library hosted a Civil War songs performance and a one act performance on Grant’s life.

“Our history center, including the Civil War items, are becoming a destination that attract interest from local residents, former residents, people from the region and sometimes beyond,” said library Director Carl Walworth. “This is another program that highlights the important role Mattoon played in the Civil War. Programs like this help create understanding and appreciation of significant historical events.”