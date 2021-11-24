Mattoon library's Local History Center to be open for tours Friday

MATTOON — The exhibits, archives and artifacts in the Local History Center at the Mattoon Public Library will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday while the rest of the library is closed for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

"This is a great opportunity for friends and family from out of town to see the center," said library Director Carl Walworth and curator Chris Suerdieck in a press release.

The Local History Center is located in the lower level of the Mattoon Public Library, 1600 Charleston Ave. Visitors are advised to enter at the library doors by the alley, next to the book drop, and take the elevator to floor B.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

