Mattoon library's Local History Center to hold holiday open house

MATTOON — The Local History Center at the Mattoon Public Library is scheduled to hold a holiday open house from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

The center features six rooms of story board displays, artifacts and other items that track key elements of Mattoon’s development. The displays include ones on automobiles, neighborhood grocery stores, industry, healthcare, schools, parks, retail, youth sports, railroads and major events such as the 1917 tornado. The newest room involves Mattoon’s role in the Civil War, and includes a field coat with a bullet hole.

Located in the library’s basement, the center is routinely open from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. weekdays and by appointment by calling 217-234-1710 or 217-234-174. The open house on Saturday is designed to accommodate those unable to visit on weekdays and to be a convenient time for friends and family visiting during the holidays.

Volunteer curator Chris Suerdieck will be available to help visitors navigate the information in the center. Light refreshments will be available at the open house.

“Individuals and groups regularly visit our history center,” said library Director Carl Walworth. “We hear comments like ‘you almost never find facilities like this in communities Mattoon’s size,’ or ‘this is special to learn more about the place where my family members worked,’ or ‘I had no idea Mattoon soldiers had such an important role in parts of the Civil War.’ ‘’

Suerdieck regularly adds items to the center, so those who have not visited in recent months will find recently acquired additions.

