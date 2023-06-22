MATTOON — Wayne McDowell was in his early 20s when he found himself in combat while serving with the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

"I didn't think I was going to make 30," McDowell recalled of being under fire from Japanese forces.

The Mattoon native subsequently made it to 30 years old and has just kept on going ever since. He is now preparing to mark his 100th birthday on Friday, June 23, by kicking off three days of celebrations with his family and friends.

"We just planned it so he would be able to enjoy it over a longer time and it wouldn't be over so quick," said his granddaughter, Donna Bean.

She noted that her grandfather has already received more than 150 notes from well-wishers through a card shower and he is set to open them during his celebrations.

McDowell got to know many people in the community while working for the U.S. Postal Service in Mattoon, a job he retired from 38 years ago. He was previously employed by the Canteen Candy Co. and by Sally Ann Bakery.

He is also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Mattoon.

The veteran's military service began when he enlisted in 1941 at the outset of U.S. involvement in World War II rather than waiting to be drafted.

"I said, "If I was going to go, it's going to be by my choice, not their choice,'" McDowell said of his decision.

McDowell said his military training and traveling stateside include a stop in California, where an Army buddy briefly adopted a pet monkey and named him "Col. Mahoney" after their commanding officer. He said his friend later made the mistake of calling the monkey by this name while their actual colonel was within hearing range, likely resulting in him getting written up.

From California, he sailed straight to the front lines in the Pacific Theater alongside his fellow soldiers in the 164th Infantry Battalion, McDowell said. They were soon fighting in the Bougainville campaign as part of the Americal Division.

"I didn't know they were going to put me in combat right away," McDowell recalled of his shock at the time.

The honors that McDowell received for his service include a surprise, late-arriving Bronze Star Medal that the Army sent him in 2004 for "heroic or meritorious achievement or service … while engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States."

He is mentioned in the history book, "Under the Southern Cross: The Saga of the Americal Division," by Cpt. Francis D. Cronin.

McDowell said one of the things that helped make his time in the Pacific Theater more bearable was a pen pal friendship that family friend Martha Henson began with him. He said they wrote letters to each other throughout his deployment, and he finally got to meet her in person after he was sent back stateside.

They married on Dec. 8, 1946.

Following the war, the former staff sergeant stayed busy starting a family and working. Still, the veteran found time to keep track of his beloved St. Louis Cardinals and caring for Chihuahuas, including his current canine companion, Peanut.

He also became an avid fan of country music, a love that he shared with his wife throughout their time together. She passed away at age 93 on Jan. 11, 2019.

McDowell's daughter, Marcia Harmon, said her father has seen many country stars perform and visited with them in person, including Garth Brooks at his shows at the former Nashville North in Taylorville and the Arcola Broomcorn Festival during the early years of his career.

His home includes signed portraits and other mementoes from these visits, including from his favorite country star: Bill Anderson.

The three straight days of 100th birthday celebrations are set to include meals at 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Arby's in Mattoon; 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Cracker Barrel in Mattoon; and at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Flesor's Candy Kitchen in Tuscola. McDowell and his wife both enjoyed the milk chocolate haystacks at Flesor's.

On June 29, the celebrations will continue with McDowell and his family scheduled to attend what will be just his second Cardinals game in person. McDowell said he attended his first one last year as part of his 99th birthday celebration, during which he also received a key to the city from Mayor Rick Hall.

McDowell said it's not surprising it took him so long to travel to Busch Stadium for a game.

"I was always too busy," McDowell said.

